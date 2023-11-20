Highlights Everton's season took a hit with a 10-point deduction, putting them in danger of relegation, and now they face potential legal action from clubs affected by their overspending.

Despite the deduction, Everton has been performing well under Dyche, but their nightmare might just be starting as Leicester City, Leeds United, and Burnley are considering suing for lost income.

If the clubs are successful in their appeal, Everton could face even more punishments, which may end up harming their survival hopes.

Everton's hierarchy should now be 'worried' about potential legal action from clubs who have been impacted by their overspending, journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Toffees had their season rocked last week when they were handed a 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. It leaves Sean Dyche's side scratching around in the relegation zone, with demotion to the Championship now a very real prospect for Everton.

However, more drama is expected to follow, with clubs in the first and second tiers of English football now considering legal action against Everton for losses they incurred after relegation.

Points deduction could be first blow of many for Everton

While it may have been the international break, there was a window of opportunity for Everton fans to feel heartache, as the club were struck with a 10-point deduction following an investigation from the Premier League's Independent Commission. Set to be applied with immediate effect, the decision saw Everton slump to 19th position in the table, only ahead of bottom-placed Burnley on goal difference.

The good news - if there can be any - for the Everton faithful is that it came during a season they're actually performing well, with Dyche having inspired a previously lacklustre Toffees side to some crucial results in recent weeks. In fact, Everton are unbeaten in their previous four outings and should still be confident of avoiding the drop, despite the points deduction.

Yet that could just be the beginning of the nightmare for the nine-time English champions, as reports suggest a trio of clubs are looking at the possibility of suing Everton. It's claimed Leicester City, Leeds United and Burnley want to sue the club for the loss of income they suffered after being relegated during the 2022/23 and 2021/22 campaigns - two seasons when Everton stayed up at the expense of these three clubs.

A report from The Daily Mail suggests a further nine-point deduction could be handed to Everton, should the trio of clubs be successful with their £300 million appeal. That's because the astronomical figure could lead to Everton being pushed into administration, which would then open them up to further point deductions instead.

A rocky time for Dyche and Co. at Goodison Park and one which Brown believes the Everton hierarchy should be worried about.

When asked about the feeling inside the Everton camp following last week's point deduction, journalist Brown warned about tye prospect of legal action, dubbing it a very real threat. Suggesting the three clubs are expected to push ahead with their claims, Brown highlighted the problems which it could cause for Everton, should they end up having to shell out yet more cash as a result:

“I think Everton would be foolish not to be worried about potential claims by Leicester, Leeds and Burnley. This has been something that's been rumbling in the background for a long time now. Those three clubs have been briefing the media about their intention to do this and I'm told they will go through with the threat. “There was a verdict in a separate hearing, confirming they do have a potential claim. That claim will now be heard as part of this process and while it's going to be incredibly difficult to quantify the losses that those clubs incurred, the Independent Commission did find that Everton gained a sporting advantage from their overspending.”

Daunting fixture list awaits Everton before new year

As a result of the points deduction, Everton now face an even tougher task if they wish to avoid the drop and retain their Premier League status this year. Things had been going so well for Dyche's side, with the ex-Burnley boss now hoping his side can pick up where they left off before the international break.

One certainty however will be the atmosphere in Goodison Park for their weekend clash against Manchester United should be at fever-pitch, with the Everton supporters no doubt keen to have their voices heard following the decision. Given United themselves have struggled this season, with a crucial Champions League match on the horizon for the Red Devils, Everton will fancy their chances against Erik ten Hag's side on Sunday afternoon.

Following that, the tough fixtures continue to follow, as a potentially tricky trip to the City Ground awaits Everton at the start of December, with Nottingham Forest their opponents. Before back-to-back matches against Newcastle United and Chelsea take them deeper into the month, with a League Cup quarter-final against Fulham also to come before the New Year.

