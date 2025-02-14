Leeds United have approached Eduard Spertsyan over a potential move to Elland Road and feel the Krasnador attacking midfielder can thrive for Daniel Farke's side should they reach the Premier League, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Peacocks are flying high at the top of the EFL Championship table, and promotion to the top flight looks increasingly likely for Farke's troops. There have been no issues on the goalscoring side of things, with Joel Piroe second in the charts with 14 goals and Daniel James joint-eighth with ten to his name.

An offensive signing is still on the club's radar, and they were interested in Southampton's Cameron Archer in the January transfer window, but a move failed to come to fruition. The higher-ups at Elland Road have one eye on a return to the top tier of English football and will want to ensure Farke has a squad that can tackle the demands of Premier League football.

Jacobs: Leeds Have Made An Approach For Spertsyan

The Armenian has caught the eye in the Russian Premier League

Spertsyan is a player Farke knows, having coached him previously at Krasnador in 2022, although just on the training pitch because of the Ukraine war affecting his short spell in charge of the Russian side. The 24-year-old is a creative attacking midfielder who has been one of the standout performers in the Russian Premier League this season and a player the German tactician could look to give his side more options.

He has experience serving as his club's captain, and he boasts versatility, playing in his preferred attacking midfield role while also putting in shifts on either wing. This adaptability and impressive footballing IQ could greatly benefit Leeds in the Premier League, and he was earmarked as a potential option for the Championship leaders during the winter transfer window.

Jacobs has confirmed that the Peacocks have made contact with the player about a move and that they have high hopes for the 32-cap Armenia international:

"They've (Leeds) made an initial approach on the player side to Eduard Spertsyan as well, who's a 24-year-old Armenian international who is currently at Krasnodar. Nothing is advanced at this point, but he's a player that Leeds feels can play at the highest level, and in the summer, he might even be inclined to drop down into the Championship as well."

Spertsyan has proven to be a handful for defenders with his playmaking abilities and is a two-time Russian Premier League Midfielder of the Year:

"He's got six goals and three assists playing at the moment in the Russian Premier League, but he scored double figures in both 2023 and 2024 in terms of goals output as well. He is at the right kind of age now and has qualities that Leeds really like. He's a player that Lens (Ligue 1 club) already tried to sign and failed. So there's a few clubs across Europe that are looking at him."

Eduard Spertsyan Stats (Russian Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 3 Key passes 2.6 Accurate crosses 1.8 (41%) Balls recovered per game 3.8 Successful dribbles 1.2 (48%) Ground duels won 3.5 (45%) Aerial duels won 0.4 (40%)

Spertsyan, previously hailed by a scout because of his, 'dangerous' playing abilities, will have a year left on his contract in the summer, which puts Krasnador under pressure to cash in on the Armenian. Many in his homeland dub him 'the next Henrikh Mkhitaryan', and Leeds fans will hope he's the second coming of the Inter Milan version of his compatriot rather than the one that stuttered at Manchester United.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 14/02/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox