Leeds United have made an 'audacious bid' to sign Manchester City winger James McAtee, although the Whites will likely face significant competition for his signature, according to Paul Robinson.

McAtee made 30 appearances in the Premier League on loan at Sheffield United last season, but has been limited to a single one-minute cameo so far this campaign. Despite playing this limited role within Pep Guardiola's squad, the Spaniard is understood to be keen on keeping hold of the 22-year-old until the end of this season, due to the injury issues City are contending with.

However, a potentially lucrative offer from a prospective suitor could sway the Citizens to sell in January, with Leeds said to have made an offer. Daniel Farke is a huge admirer of McAtee, although the German will have to fend off Premier League competition from West Ham and Fulham to land the talented youngster.

Leeds Make 'Audacious' McAtee Bid

Guardiola may look to keep him

Developing through Manchester City's academy, McAtee, who has been described as 'one of the best talents', has managed just 13 appearances for the Sky Blues' first team. Six of these have come this season, and after playing regularly at Bramall Lane for two consecutive campaigns, the England under-21 international is likely itching for consistent minutes.

Scoring nine goals in 37 Championship appearances for Sheffield United in the 2022/23 season, Leeds are keen on bringing McAtee to Elland Road, to aid their promotion push. While the City man may be enticed by the potential opportunity, Guardiola may look to block any mid-season move for the player, as he looks to retain squad depth in the midst of an injury crisis.

GMS sources revealed earlier this week that McAtee is set for further talks over his future at the Etihad this week.

Speaking on the latest edition of Football Insider's Inside Track Podcast, former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson revealed that the West Yorkshire outfit have already made an offer for McAtee:

"Leeds have made an audacious bid for him. He’s had two really good loans at Sheffield United, West Ham have been in the mix and he’s been linked with Fulham, but it’s not just going to be them. "And what would they be getting for him in January? £20-25million? £30million? There are a lot of clubs that would take James McAtee, whether it be on a permanent or loan deal. But I think Pep Guardiola might be selfish between now and the end of the season and keep him. "He wants him to be a part of his squad and I think they’re going to need him. The amount of injuries this season, you’d have thought he would already have broken into that first-team with the talent he has."

McAtee's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 1.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.39 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.63

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 23/11/2024