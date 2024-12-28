Leeds United have made an opening offer worth in the region of €20 million (£17 million) for RC Lens defender Abdukodir Khusanov, which is expected to be rejected, according to TopMercato.

Khusanov has been enjoying an impressive season in Ligue 1, making 13 appearances for Lens, after establishing himself as a first-choice option at the heart of their defence this campaign. This form has prompted interest in the Uzbek from a host of clubs, with Newcastle said to be 'very, very interested' in acquiring the player for Eddie Howe.

Leeds have also emerged as a shock potential suitor, with TopMercato indicating that the Yorkshire club have made an opening offer for Khusanov. This proposal likely doesn't meet Lens' valuation of €25 million to €30 million, although it could serve as a basis for discussions, with the French club eager to cash in on their prized asset.

Leeds Eyeing Khusanov

Daniel Farke wants a centre-back

Developing through Uzbek club Bunyodkor's academy, Khusanov spent time in the Belarusian top flight before being bought by Lens in the summer of 2023. Largely used as a sporadic squad player in his debut campaign in France, the 20-year-old has become an undisputed starter for Lens this term, and has subsequently caught the eye of a plethora of top clubs.

Described as a 'monster', Tottenham are said to be considering a move for the youngster, while Newcastle's admiration for the player is well documented. However, FootMercato report that Leeds are in the mix, and that they've tabled a £17 million offer.

While Lens are holding out for a more substantial fee, they are willing to sell the player, and Leeds could return with a more lucrative proposal. However, with interest from the likes of the aforementioned Newcastle and Spurs, as well as Manchester City, Leicester and Paris Saint-Germain, Daniel Farke and the Whites' hierarchy may find it difficult to convince the Uzbekistan international to ply his trade in West Yorkshire.

Farke is in the market for a central defender this January, as he's currently relying heavily on the fitness of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk to maintain his side's promotion charge.

Khusanov's Ligue 1 Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 13 Pass Accuracy 88.1% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.98 Tackles Per 90 1.39 Interceptions Per 90 2.41 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.5

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 28/12/2024