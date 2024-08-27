Leeds United are interested in securing the services of Freiburg and Hungary right-winger Roland Sallai before the fast-approaching deadline and, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Philipp Hinze, the Hungarian is ‘open’ to a new challenge.

Having won just one of their opening trio of Championship outings this season, Daniel Farke and Co are keen to strengthen their front line to ensure they earn promotion back to the Premier League, especially after falling at the final hurdle last time out.

Adding to their woes, the fact that Crysencio Summerville upped and left for West Ham United earlier in the window has given Farke’s side the onerous task of dipping their toes into the market to find a replacement.

Leeds Interested in Freiburg’s Roland Sallai

Hungarian winger ‘open’ to a new challenge

Summerville was such a reliable source of goals for the Elland Road-based outfit last term, notching 21 goals in all competitions, and finding a like-for-like successor is proving difficult for Farke and Co.

Sallai, however, has emerged as their primary summer target ahead of the deadline after impressing in the German top flight last time out. In fact, he scored eight goals and notched a further four assists as his side secured a top-half finish, and has been described as 'ruthless' for his performances for the national team.

Translated into English, Hinze took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that Leeds are among those interested in the 52-cap Hungary international with contact having been made between the two parties. Sky Sports Germany’s reporter wrote:

“Sky info: Leeds United expresses interest in Freiburg’s Roland Sallai. There is already contact between the player and the club. The exchange is concrete. A French first division club is also interested in Sallai. Sallai is open to a new challenge."

Courted as the ‘most persistent’ suitor by Hungarian outlet Mandiner, Leeds have been long-term admirers of the glittering winger, who has just one year left on his contract with the German club, leaving the door ajar for a cut-price deal.

Budapest-born Sallai has scored 27 goals in 162 outings for Freiburg and was a regular fixture throughout their tenth-placed Bundesliga finish last time out but, as Hinze reported, he is ‘open’ to a new challenge this summer.

Sallai vs Summerville - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Sallai Summerville Minutes 1,852 3,526 Goals 3 19 Assists 0 9 Shots per game 2.1 3 Key passes per game 1.1 2.6 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.3 Overall rating 6.60 7.65

Bournemouth’s Max Aarons Admired by Leeds Chiefs

A reunion with Farke could be on the cards

Elsewhere, Leeds are also keen on bolstering their back line after a worrying start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign and Bournemouth ace Max Aarons has been earmarked as a potential option.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are keen on securing the services of the former Norwich City man – who opted for a move to the Vitality Stadium over Elland Road last summer – as the transfer deadline edges closer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aarons is Farke’s second-most used player throughout his managerial career, with the defender playing 141 times under the German.

A fond admirer of the Englishman, Farke is keen on a reunion between the pair, who worked together during their respective stints at Norwich.

What has fuelled further circulation over his future on the south coast is that the 24-year-old, born in London, was left out of his side’s matchday squad for their Premier League 1-1 draw with Newcastle United recently.

All statistics per WhoScored