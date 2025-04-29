Leeds United could turn to Roger Schmidt to lead their Premier League survival push if they decide to sack Daniel Farke despite promotion from the Championship, according to reports - with the German being lined up to replace his compatriot in the Elland Road dugout.

Farke's men currently sit level on 97 points with Burnley, and a win over Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season will win them the second-tier title, providing the Clarets don't overturn a minimum 14-goal swing at home to Millwall. But Farke's achievements may be in vain on a personal note, with Leeds thought to be considering Schmidt as a replacement if they part ways with the former Gladbach boss.

Report: Roger Schmidt on Leeds Shortlist to Replace Farke

The German is out of work and remains an appealing option

The report states that 49ers Enterprises and Leeds chair Paraag Marathe flew in from California to hold talks with Farke, attending their game against Bristol City on Monday -