Leeds United are interested in acquiring the services of Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett, with the Magpies being open to bids for the defender, according to The Athletic.

For the second season in a row, Leeds are well in the race for promotion from the Championship, sitting top of the table in England’s second division after 29 games. But Daniel Farke is still keen on strengthening the squad if he opportunity comes around, and one star has emerged.

Links to Emi Buendia, prior to his pending Bayer Leverkusen loan move, suggest that the Whites have been seeking a number 10, but they may also hope to reinforce elsewhere on the pitch.

Leeds have inquired about Targett

Newcastle left-back is lacking minutes

According to The Athletic’s Newcastle correspondent Chris Waugh, the Magpies are open to receiving bids for Targett, who has been at the club since 2022 after joining from Aston Villa.

This season in particular has seen the young Lewis Hall establish himself as first-choice left-back for Eddie Howe’s side. So much so that Targett, who Howe has previously described as "outstanding", has been limited to just two appearances for Newcastle’s first team this season. In those matches, he played just 80 minutes combined.

Matt Targett 24/25 Newcastle statistics Competitions Appearances Minutes Premier League 1 11' FA Cup 1 69'

Understandably, this has furthered the Magpies’ willingness to part with the 29-year-old and Leeds could be a destination for him after the Whites made contact about a potential deal.

Junior Firpo, Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt are Leeds’ current left-back options, though of the three, only Firpo is naturally left-footed. Targett would offer the Whites another player that could naturally widen the pitch on the left flank, rather than cutting inside to his favoured foot.

Targett is a player that Newcastle, presumably, would not demand an exorbitant fee for. At 29 years old, he would offer maturity and experience to a relatively young Leeds team, which could prove priceless in their efforts to return to the English top flight.

(Stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/01/2025)