Highlights Leeds United have contacted Peterborough for Harrison Burrows to address their full-back issues.

Interest in Burrows could complicate his move to Sheffield United after a bid was accepted from the Blades.

Leeds would be considering Burrows as as possible replacement for Junior Firpo.

Leeds United have made contact with Peterborough United to hijack a Sheffield United deal for Harrison Burrows, according to TBR Football.

The Whites are in desperate need of options at full-back after losing Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh, Connor Roberts and Archie Gray from the squad since the end of the 2023/24 season.

Burrows was in advanced talks about a move to the Blades, but late interest from Elland Road may have put a spanner in the works for the captain of the League One side.

Leeds United Consider Hijack for Harrison Burrows Transfer

Daniel Farke needs left-back additions

Sheffield United have had a bid accepted for the 22-year-old already, and a medical was expected to take place this week before Leeds made contact about a deal.

Player Comparison for 2023/24 season Stats Junior Firpo Harrison Burrows Games 19 (6) 45 Goals 0 6 Assists 7 14 Minutes played 1786 3927

It's unclear whether an official bid has been launched yet according to Graeme Bailey, but the Whites are now intensifying their interest in the Peterborough skipper - described as the best player in League One "by a mile" last season by Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony - as he enters the final year of his contract.

There has been some talk that current first-choice left-back Junior Firpo could be on his way out of the club, with former club Real Betis linked with a move for the Dominican Republic international.

Daniel Farke's only other natural left-back option in the squad is Sam Byram, who penned a one-year extension at the end of the last campaign, while returning loanee Max Wober is also capable of filing in there if necessary.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harrison Burrows got more G+A in 2023/24 (21) than Junior Firpo has managed since joining Leeds in 2021/22 (12).

Related Leeds 'Target' Anselmo Garcia MacNulty as Firpo Replacement Leeds United could see some of their best players depart the club after failing to reach the Premier League

Leeds Could Hand Sheffield United Double Blow

The Whites already signed Jayden Bogle this week

While Leeds are keen to bolster their left-back position, they have already signed right-back Jayden Bogle in a £5million deal from the Blades.

Chris Wilder is keen to spend that money wisely as they look to get back to the top flight at the first attempt, but it seems as though the 49ers are trying to hand them yet another blow with their squad plans by signing Burrows ahead of them.

The Elland Road club are also interested in a deal for Eredivisie sensation Anselmo Garcia MacNulty to fill that position, but it seems as though a move for Burrows has emerged as being too good to ignore and the opportunity to hurt a rival again makes it a more attractive deal.

Leeds have already completed four signings this summer with Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell and Bogle all now part of the squad at Elland Road, while Archie Gray, Glen Kamara and Charlie Cresswell have all been sold for more than £50million combined.

There is expected to be more business this summer however, with big question marks around the future of several key players in Farke's squad.

Related Leeds ‘Battling’ to Sign Daniel Jebbison From Bournemouth Leeds United have been linked with a move for Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison

All statistics courtesy of FBRef and WhoScored.