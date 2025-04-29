Leeds United have sounded out former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst as a potential replacement for Daniel Farke, according to Guardian journalist Matt Hughes.

The Whites have reportedly placed the Dutch tactician’s name among other options on their shortlist, which also includes Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Ancelotti.

Van Bronckhorst remains a free agent after being sacked as Besiktas manager in October, having won just 10 of his first 20 games in charge of the Turkish giants.

He spent less than six months in the role in Istanbul, despite penning a two-year deal upon his arrival in July.

