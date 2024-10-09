Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier will struggle to downplay his error against Sunderland throughout his career after his misjudge of the ball deep into stoppage time allowed the Black Cats to equalise at the death - but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Leeds have given him full confidence going forward in a bid to bring him back to his best.

Leeds had gone 2-1 up on Wearside, as goals from Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo had cancelled out youngster Chris Rigg's early opener, and with injury-time almost at its end, a ball forward from Alan Browne looked simple enough to catch. But a horribly misjudged catch saw the ball slip into the net, with the Stadium of Light being sent into ecstasy. But despite his error, Meslier will remain between the sticks at Elland Road with Daniel Farke giving him the chance to move on.

Sources: Meslier Forgiven at Leeds Despite Mistake

The Frenchman will be given the chance to right his wrongs

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Meslier is not in danger of losing his place in Leeds' starting XI, despite his recent howler against Sunderland that cost the Whites two points in the north-east.

Sources close to the club have insisted that there aren't any worries over his position at the club, and that the shocker at the Stadium of Light was simply an unfortunate moment.

Meslier is currently in his fifth full season at Leeds, having made the move between the sticks at the age of just 20 under Marcelo Bielsa - and the Whites view him as the best goalkeeper in the Championship, ahead of other stars such as James Trafford and Thomas Kaminski who both came down from the Premier League last season.

With five clean sheets in nine games, Leeds see Meslier as one of their best players as they aim for promotion back to the top-flight at the second time of asking after missing out in the play-offs last season.

Illan Meslier's first-team statistics - league appearances by season Stats Appearances League finish 2019-20 - Leeds, Championship 10 1st 2020-21 - Leeds, Premier League 35 9th 2021-22 - Leeds, Premier League 38 17th 2022-23 - Leeds, Premier League 34 19th 2023-24 - Leeds, Championship 44 3rd 2024-25 - Leeds, Championship 9 5th

The Frenchman is valued at £25million, which is a glowing indictment of how highly Leeds cherish Meslier, and he will be the first-choice goalkeeper to continue in their ranks throughout the season in their Premier League bid.

Meslier Has Bags of Experience

He has a vast amount of appearances at such a young age

Despite his error against the Black Cats, Meslier has over 170 appearances for the Whites - 107 of those coming in the Premier League - and over 200 first-team outings already in his short career, which is an insane amount of experience for a goalkeeper - especially given the fact that stoppers are typically players that blossom late into their careers, due to the lack of physical toll that being an outfielder takes on a footballer.

Acting as vice-captain at the club, Meslier has been a key part of the rise and fall of Leeds and will know what it takes to return to the Premier League having experienced promotion under Bielsa in 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Illan Meslier has 13 appearances for France's under-21 team

The draw against Sunderland prevented Leeds from going fourth in the Championship table, but they are still only three points from the top of the division and after just nine games of the campaign, it's not a huge gap to make up - which they will be hoping to do in the coming weeks.

