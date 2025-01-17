Leeds United could make a move for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a loan move, according to reports - with the former Leicester City man potentially moving back to the Championship to record back-to-back promotions, after leaving the title-winning Foxes over the summer.

Iheanacho, who scored 42 Premier League goals in 196 games for both Manchester City and Leicester, has had a torrid time in southern Spain after moving to Sevilla, and that could force Daniel Farke to make a bid for his services with Leeds looking to put the nail in the coffin on their Championship return after failing to secure promotion last time out.

Report: Leeds 'Register Interest' in Signing Iheanacho

The Nigerian has been underwhelming in his time in Spain

The report from Football Insider states that Leeds have registered their interest in signing Sevilla striker Iheanacho, with the club looking to massively bolster their ranks ahead of a potential Premier League push, with promotion close to being secured.

Kelechi Iheanacho's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 5 7th Assists 1 =10th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 =7th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =7th Match rating 6.42 24th

The former Etihad Stadium star moved to Sevilla in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Leicester, but barring a handful of goals in the Copa del Rey, he's failed to make a breakthrough in La Liga with no goals in nine - and that has seen him made available for a January loan move.

Leeds have shortlisted the former Premier League 'deadly finisher', and have made contact with the Andalusian outfit over a potential deal - though they do face competition from English and European clubs, with Football Insider previously stating that Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town had opened preliminary talks to sign him.

Iheanacho spent last season in the Championship, but having fared alongside Jamie Vardy and Patson Saka, he only scored five goals in the second-tier as the Foxes won the Championship title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kelechi Iheanacho has 15 goals in 57 caps for Nigeria.

With Leeds sitting top of the table, their three strikers in Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford have 10, two and zero goals between them this season - and given that Piroe is the only striker managing to put the ball in the net on a regular basis, Iheanacho could be sought-after to add genuine competition to fire the Whites back to the top-flight after failing to do so in last season's play-off final.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-01-25.

