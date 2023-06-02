Leeds United players feel Sam Allardyce 'deserved the opportunity' to remain in the Elland Road hot-seat for next season, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites, who suffered relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season, are on the lookout for a new manager.

Leeds manager news - Sam Allardyce

In a statement released by Leeds on Friday, it was confirmed that the Yorkshire giants and Allardyce have mutually agreed to part ways.

The 68-year-old, who signed a £500,000 deal to take charge of the Whites' final four matches of the Premier League season, has admitted he could not commit to a long-term project at Elland Road.

Leeds were unable to pick up any wins during Allardyce's brief tenure, with only one point being secured, and three defeats were suffered along the way.

It is understood that the former England boss would have pocketed a £2.5million bonus if he had succeeded in keeping the Whites in the top flight.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani, who has come under fire after it emerged he offered to use Elland Road as security for a £26million bank loan to help complete a takeover of Sampdoria, is now on the lookout for a new manager.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Allardyce?

Jacobs understands that a number of players within the Leeds dressing room were eager for Allardyce to remain in charge as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

The journalist is aware that members of the squad were hoping for some stability after already seeing Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia head through the exit door since the turn of the year.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding is that there is a range of Leeds players who feel like he deserved the opportunity, and they would have preferred that stability with him.

"I don't think that anything is entirely decided at this point."

Who is in the running to be appointed as Leeds' new manager?

According to The Guardian, Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers are unlikely to be persuaded to head into the Leeds dugout despite being admired by executives at the club.

The report suggests the out-of-work duo are still likely to feature on a shortlist which is also expected to include West Bromwich Albion chief Carlos Corberan and Lorient’s Regis Le Bris.

Corberan was linked with the Leeds job following Marsch's dismissal earlier this year, but he ruled himself out of the running by signing a new contract at the Hawthorns.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Whites will be 'heading towards disaster' if they look to bring in another manager to emulate Marcelo Bielsa's style.