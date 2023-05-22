It's nervy times to be a Leeds United fan with Premier League survival far from a certainty and no manager yet to be confirmed for the 2023/2024 season.

Sam Allardyce currently holds the Elland Road reins until the end of this season, and he could yet be given the role next year if he keeps Leeds up.

Nevertheless, the man chosen to be Leeds' next head coach will likely depend on whether they are playing in the English top flight or the Championship.

Given that, we have conjured up a handful of managers who could be in charge of Leeds at the start of the 2023/2024 season, whether that's in the Premier League or not.

5 Arne Slot

According to The Athletic, Feyenoord's Eredivisie-winning manager Arne Slot will likely be a managerial candidate to take over Leeds for the 2023/2024 season.

Now, it's unlikely Slot would choose to come and manage a Championship side after the season he has had in Holland, however, if Premier League safety is secured a move could well be on.

The report from The Athletic claims that Leeds would face stiff competition for Slot's signature, however, with Crystal Palace and Tottenham all eyeing up the talented 44-year-old.

Slot would be the dream scenario for Whites to indulge in over the summer and the perfect person to reignite their fortunes next season.

4 Brendan Rodgers

There's no denying that Brendan Rodgers is a top manager, and it would be silly of Leeds to not consider the former Leicester City boss for their head coach's role in 2023/2024.

Would it be out of the question for Rodgers to manage a team in the Championship? It may be the kind of challenge he would relish and the Northern Ireland coach has been linked with a move to the Lilywhites (via Yorkshire Post).

Things ended pretty badly for Rodgers at the Foxes but his successful stints with Celtic and Liverpool tell you all you need to know about his credentials.

Elland Road has been craving a football mastermind since the departure of Marcelo Bielsa and Rodgers could just be the man to guide the club to better days.

3 Steven Gerrard

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Everton manager Frank Lampard and Villa manager Steven Gerrard look on during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Football Insider reported that Steven Gerrard was "very keen" to take on the Leeds United job after Jesse Marsch was sacked in February.

Like Rodgers, Gerrard may not be put off by Leeds playing their football in the Championship, and it may actually be a solid move to get his managerial career back on track.

Gerrard flourished in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers' boss and fans should look at that tenure rather than his doomed time at Aston Villa when considering him for the Leeds job.

2 Rafael Benitez

Benitez may actually be the most interesting of candidates for Leeds to consider on this list, he's won it all in the game of football, including the English Championship during the 2016/2017 season with Newcastle.

His experience in the English top flight as well as the division below makes him a top contender for the Leeds job whatever happens in the next few weeks.

TalkSPORT reported that Benitez was interested in the Leeds job after Jesse Marsch was sacked, meaning he still could be fond of making a move to West Yorkshire.

The Whites faithful are probably wishing that the club's hierarchy had opted for Benitez over Javi Gracia right now, but in true Leeds United fashion, things are never quite that easy.

1 Sam Allardyce, Leeds United

Well, we can't rule this out, can we?

Sam Allardyce was brought into Elland Road and handed a four-game contract to save the Whites from relegation to the Championship.

So far, the former England boss has managed one draw and one loss and Leeds still remain in the relegation zone just one point adrift from safety.

Most fans will be in agreement that Allardyce has already made the Whites are far tougher opponent to face in the Premier League than their previous two managers.

Nevertheless, whether this will be enough to hand him the job on a permanent basis next season remains to be seen.