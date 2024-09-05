Leeds United missed out on the signing of Hungary international Roland Sallai this summer and it could cost them automatic promotion to the Premier League, according to Joe Donnohue.

The Whites were in the market for a new attacking midfielder this summer after the departures of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, while Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville also sealed permanent moves to the top-flight, leaving Daniel Farke with limited options for his number ten position.

The Yorkshire club were interested in Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer and had a £13million bid rejected by the Blades, but despite that they were also unable to get a deal for Sallai over the line despite him reportedly being available for even less than that.

Leeds Failed to Sign Sallai

Freiburg star was available for around £10m

GIVEMESPORT sources exclusively revealed on deadline day that the Whites were trying to wrap up a deal worth around £10million for the 26-year-old playmaker, amid interest from France and Germany.

However a deal never materialised and the Hungary star ended up staying with Freiburg, while Leeds failed to sign a number ten before the window slammed shut and speaking on the Inside Elland Road podcast, journalist Donnohue questioned why the 49ers couldn't seal a deal for the forward who he feels would have tipped them over the edge for automatic promotion this season.

"He would yeah again, somebody who, as far as we understand, was going to be available from Freiburg at an attainable price. "I think the big debate around that one is that, you know, Gustavo Hamer, you know that 13 million pound bid went in, Salai was going to be available for less than that. So why was that move not pursued? "I understand it's not that straightforward, because there'll be different financial constraints in each deal. But yeah, I think again, I'm with you on in the 10 camp that I think he would have been someone who probably would have tipped Leeds over, over the edge of you know, the likelihood of automatic promotion,"

Leeds did secure the deadline day arrivals of two players however, with Japan international Ao Tanaka joining from Dusseldorf in Bundesliga 2 while Isaac Schmidt strengthened the full-back position after playing in Europe the day before.

Those two arrivals made it eight first-team signings for the summer as they joined a returning Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns, Joe Rothwell, Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon and Jayden Bogle as part of Farke's new squad at Elland Road. Those players replaced a host of players who left the club after their playoff final defeat.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Leeds remain unbeaten in the Championship this season with two wins and two draws from their opening four games.

Wilfried Gnonto Signs New Leeds United Contract

Italian extends stay until 2028

Despite losing several first-team stars from their squad, the 49ers moved to ensure they're not vulnerable to losing another star in the winter by tying star winger Wilfried Gnonto down to a brand new deal at Elland Road.

The Italian international has been heavily linked with a move away from the club for the last 18 months, but the club once again refused to lose him this summer and have rewarded him with a brand new four-year contract.

The 21-year-old had previously been one of the lowest-paid first-team players at the club after initially signing as a player intended for the reserve team to be developed. However, the new deal reflects his status as a key player in the squad and is believed to have no exit clauses included which means Leeds are in total control of his future.