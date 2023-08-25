Leeds United target Glen Kamara's preferred destination is now Elland Road, though journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire outfit are not the only club in the offing for his signature.

The club have failed to score a win in their first three fixtures of the new campaign and could look to iron out their frailties before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Leeds United – Glen Kamara

Kamara, 27, has been linked with a move away from the Glasgow-based club for a while now, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT recently.

The midfielder has played a healthy 193 games for Rangers, scoring just nine goals and 11 assists in that period, and could now choose to ply his trade in England for Leeds.

Football Insider have claimed that Leeds have reached an agreement with the Finnish midfielder, despite interest from English second-tier duo Middlesbrough and Coventry City.

The report suggests that his current employers have green-lit a move for Kamara to move on to pastures new as he was not involved in first team training at the beginning of the new season, though he has returned since.

According to footballscotland, a £5m fee has been slapped on the midfielder’s head, but there are fears that the longer this saga lives on, the more troublesome it might be to coup the full asking price.

Kamara still has two years left on his Ibrox deal, which is worth £21,000-per-week, which means the Scottish club's negotiating power in the deal is slipping away from their grasp.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Leeds United and Glen Kamara?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that Kamara’s move to Elland Road has ‘substance’ behind it and even claimed that it would be a bargain if they were able to snap him up for a fee in the region of £5m.

The journalist also insisted that the midfielder in question is more likely to entertain a move to Yorkshire over prolonging his stay at his current club.

He said: “With Glen Kamara, that one also has some substance to it as well, in the region of £5m, which could be a bargain. I think the player would prefer the move to Leeds over staying at Rangers.

“And from a price point of view, it’s a very decent deal for Leeds who don’t want to spend a ton of money and can get a player that can help them get back up into the Premier League. There has been a little bit of interest from Middlesbrough as well, so there are a few Championship clubs in the mix, but at the time of recording this, nothing is necessarily done with Kamara yet.”

All The Latest Transfer News: Every Done Deal, Rumour And All The Gossip

What next for Leeds United?

After weeks of confusion, Leeds wide man Wilfried Gnonto has returned to first-team training after he submitted a summer transfer request, according to BBC Sport.

Everton have held a long-term interest in the Italy international, who has eight goal contributions in 29 games for his Championship employers, though have had multiple bids for the 19-year-old turned away, per The Athletic.

The Toffees’ most recent proposal, which included bonuses and a sell-on clause, was worth £25m, but the mentioned report suggests that they are willing to return to the negotiation table with an improved offer.

Meanwhile, Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Yorkshire-based club are eyeing a move for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Dutchman is on his way for his scheduled medical after a deal has been agreed between all parties.