Leeds United are now interested in getting a deal for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley completed before the window shuts on Friday, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed a potential stumbling block in their pursuit of the Dane, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke’s side have won just one of their opening four matches and have conceded a grand total of seven goals, which will certainly be a cause for concern for the German.

Leeds United transfer news – Matt O’Riley

Signing a new midfielder has long been on Leeds’ shortlist this summer with Rangers and Finland enforcer Glen Kamara firmly on the club's shortlist, with the player in question ‘ready’ to make the switch, Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT. Another player who is on the club’s extensive list of possibilities is O’Riley, who has already plundered two goals and a solitary assist in Celtic’s three opening domestic fixtures.

Per The Sun, however, the Danish midfielder’s current employers have snubbed Leeds’ first proposal but are gearing themselves up to receive another offer for their in-demand gem before the window slams shut on Friday. Brendan Rodgers will be determined to keep him amid an all-important season, and this has previously been illustrated as the Hoops also rejected a bid from Serie A side Bologna earlier this week.

The £12,000-per-week earner is under contract at Parkhead until June 2026 and therefore, Celtic stand in a strong negotiating position and have no reason to part ways with the 22-year-old this window. Now, transfer insider Jones has given GIVEMESPORT an update on Farke’s pursual of O’Riley, and why a deal might struggle to come to fruition.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan Joel Piroe (Swansea City) Undisclosed Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds United and Matt O’Riley?

Jones insisted the ex-Fulham man has every intention to return to England during his playing career, though he does claim it would take a great deal of persuading given his Scottish employers are not too keen on the switch.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: “Leeds are also being linked with Matt O'Riley which is a really absorbing one as I have been told that he does have a plan to get back to English football at some point - but it would take some persuading for this one to happen right now. Celtic are not very open to it from what I heard.”

What next for Leeds United?

It has been a very tough transfer window for the Yorkshire club seeing as some of their star players have made a beeline towards the exit doors, notably Tyler Adams, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson, and Jack Harrison. While the latter two have embarked on loan deals, it still leaves a huge gap for Farke to tend to before the transfer deadline.

Of course, they have spent just shy of £20m, per Transfermarkt, on incomings this summer but could be looking to acquire more talent before Friday’s deadline. Just recently, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT he expects the Championship club to bring in Leicester City defender Luke Thomas, while MailOnline report the Foxes have been approached and a loan deal has been discussed.

To bolster their defensive ranks, Djed Spence has officially joined the club on a loan deal, worth £1m, from Tottenham Hotspur. The 23-year-old joined Spurs last summer, on a five-year deal worth £20m, but failed to make a lasting impact before joining French side Rennes on loan in January, but now the Englishman has a chance to gain a nailed-on starting role at a club in the second division.