Leeds United’s latest appointment of Gretar Steinsson as technical director will be ‘influential’, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Thanks to his behind the scenes experience at Premier League level with Everton and Tottenham Hotspur, Romano believes the former Iceland international will aid the club in signing more additions this summer.

Leeds United news – Gretar Steinsson

Formerly a Bolton defender, Steinsson has now been appointed as Leeds’ technical director, as reported by BBC Sport.

Last season, the now 41-year-old spent time working as Tottenham’s performance director, and he also previously worked as Everton’s head of recruitment.

And Romano thinks his experience of working behind the scenes the top of English football will translate into positivity for Leeds, which will be hugely beneficial seeing as the club are navigating through an important summer as they look to bounce back to the top division straight away.

First signing of the summer, Ethan Ampadu, joined the Yorkshire-based outfit for an initial £7m, but it is expected that he will not be the last to join the club.

Ampadu failed to break into their senior set-up at Chelsea and now will embark on a new challenge at Leeds having played just 12 games for the Stamford Bridge side since joining in 2017.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Leeds and Gretar Steinsson?

When quizzed whether Leeds will continue to sign more players this summer after their successful pursuit of Ethan Ampadu, Romano had kind words only to say about their latest appointment on the internal side of things.

He said: “Yeah, I’m sure also because now they have Gretar Steinsson as new director, who will be one of the people who gets to be influential at the club joining after his experiences at Everton and Tottenham ,so they will have someone else who’s going to help bring in new players.

“And yes, the idea is to sign more players. For sure, the Ampadu deal is done, it will include the sell on clause for Chelsea."

What next for Leeds United?

Fans of a Leeds persuasion will be pleased with the newly appointed Steinsson, but also with getting the gifted and versatile Ampadu getting a deal across the line.

Former Liverpool star Divock Origi could follow the Welshman as Sport Mediaset (via SportsWitness) has linked Leeds – alongside Crystal Palace – with a shock move for the Belgian striker.

Bringing in someone of Origi’s stature and experience would be an impressive coup for the newly relegated side, especially in their bid to bounce straight back up to the English top flight.

Another aspect of club life to get excited about is that 49ers Enterprises have completed their highly anticipated takeover from the club, having already owned 44% of the outfit, per Sky Sports.

The restructuring of the club’s higher-ups has been backed by the new ownership after the takeover was formally approved by the English Football League on Monday.

As important as securing new incomings is, keeping hold of their current stars will also be imperative to the success of their window.

Following the departures of Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Diego Llorente and more, the club will be reluctant to let many other key stars go considering they are keen to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the club, based in Yorkshire, will ‘want to fight to keep’ midfielder Tyler Adams at the club, but that will be easier said than done.

While many think that the Championship will be a walk in the park for those relegated from the league above, it will not be. However, retaining their key players will be a huge step in the right direction.