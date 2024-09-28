Amid fans lapping up montages of well-known ‘Barclaysmen’ online – there are not many former players that fit the description more than former Leeds United, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough talisman, Mark Viduka, a man who has spent his post-retirement life running a coffee shop and playing in a band.

The typical route as a former professional attempts to wind down from the thrills and spills of the beautiful game is to become either a manager or a pundit – but there are a select few that follow their dreams. But as one of the greatest Australian players of all time, Viduka had a very different idea.

His feelings towards the extras of top tier football were, and remain, no secret. A pure lover of the game, what he loathed was the unnecessary politics and insincerity of it all – or as he called it: “All the b****ks.”

It, therefore, should come as no surprise that he opted for an atypical lifestyle once he retired in 2009. What he gets up to nowadays is spending his 40s in sunny Croatia - a country where he once plied his trade in - running a coffee shop and occasionally standing in for his son’s band.

Viduka Runs Coffee Shop & Plays in a Band

‘I just sit here and drink coffee’

Much like his route to the top of English football, Viduka’s post-retirement has been similarly unusual. In an exclusive interview with Mail Online, he revealed what life is like, staying out of the limelight, while running a coffee shop and taking to the strings of a guitar.

The first port of call was to find out why he chose to set up shop in Croatia rather than his native Melbourne or one of the places in the United Kingdom, where he remains a much-beloved figure, remembered for scoring goals for fun.

In response, he said: "I left Australia to sign for Croatia Zagreb aged 19 and fell in love with the lifestyle. And we’d always wanted to run a café, for fun really, one where everyone was welcome. So here we are.”

Jokingly, the 43-cap Australia international - who once spoke exclusively to GMS about his stint at Newcastle - insisted that his partner does all the work around the coffee shop, while he kicks his feet up and sips what his shop – located in the hidden hills just north of their capital Zagreb – produces.

“Listen, my missus does all the work, I just sit here and drink coffee.”

Viduka's coffee shop is called Non Plus Ultra – or, translated into English, No Higher Point. Former one-time Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic who won the grass-based event in 2001, is a regular visitor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Viduka is the highest-scoring Australian in Premier League history with 92 goals.

When asked what he spends his time doing, 15 years on from calling it quits, other than running his popular coffee shop, the former centre forward revealed his passion for music – and specifically, playing the guitar in his son’s, who is named Oliver, band.

“Other than drink coffee? I play the guitar. My son, Oliver, is a drummer in a band. When one of his mates can’t make it, I jump in. We use our basement. The neighbours aren’t very happy about it! Me and the boys love Arctic Monkeys. The lyrics, man, genius.”

Viduka is living a life shrouded in secrecy, far from tension. But, in a modern world filled with controversy surrounding ex-players, can you really blame him?

The ex-striker is the epitome of a 'Barclaysman'

Born and raised in Australia, the striker began his career in his hometown of Melbourne playing for the Melbourne Knights before being spotted by Dinamo Zagreb, where he netted five strikes in 19 outings.

An established figure in the Australian and Croatian Leagues, his big break came in the form of Celtic. While earning his corn in Scotland, he scored 27 goals in his first full season and was, expectedly, named Player of the Year.

Viduka - Senior Career Statistics Years Team Appearances Goals 1995-1998 Dinamo Zagreb 84 40 1998-2000 Celtic 38 31 2000-2004 Leeds United 166 72 2004-2007 Middlesbrough 101 42 2007-2009 Newcastle United 40 7

With that came the piqued interest of then-Premier League outfit Leeds United. Often serenaded by the Elland Road faithful, his most memorable moment in the fabled white of the Yorkshire club was his four-goal haul against Liverpool. Viduka, however, believed he didn’t play very well that day.

"I didn’t play that well. Some bad touches, poor hold-up play, that stays in your mind. I had four shots that day, scored four goals. How often does that happen?"

Technically sound, the former Socceroos skipper upped and left Leeds for Middlesbrough in 2004 after endearing himself to the club’s fanbase. He then ended his career at Newcastle United, becoming a Premier League cult hero in the process, before retiring in 2009.

A sharpshooter at the peak of his powers, the one-time Scottish League Cup winner struck 11 times for the Australian national team and became one of his nation’s most admired treasures as he put the Oceania-based country on the map – alongside the likes of Harry Kewell and Tim Cahill.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/09/24.