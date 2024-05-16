Highlights Leeds United dominated Norwich City 4-0 at Elland Road, securing a huge step towards a Premier League return.

Ilia Gruev's spectacular goal set the tone for Leeds, as Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville added to the lead.

Illan Meslier's crucial saves and Rutter's standout performance helped ensure Norwich's defeat.

Leeds United took a gigantic leap in securing a return to the Premier League by completely pulverising Norwich City 4-0 at home on a boisterous night at Elland Road.

A shaky first leg ended goalless, giving Leeds home advantage against the Canaries in their bid to reach the famous Wembley arch - but as has been synonymous with Leeds before, they can go wrong in the play-offs and fans will have been cautious as to putting their total faith in the team.

That needn't have mattered. A silly free-kick was given away by Norwich with Joe Rodon being fouled 30 yards out, and with the entire ground - including goalkeeper Angus Gunn - thinking that Liverpool target Crysencio Summerville would whip a cross in, his dummy run saw the left-footed Ilia Gruev whip the ball across the Scottish stopper and into the bottom corner to send Elland Road berserk.

Their joy was soon compounded when a dominating first half got even better with a second goal. Willy Gnonto found space on the right, and his cross motored down the corridor of uncertainty to leave Gunn powerless at a rising Joel Piroe, with his header powering into the ground to leave Norwich stunned. Josh Sargent could have instantly turned the tide as he went clean through, but Illan Meslier - the antidote for all of Gunn's mistakes - stood strong to tip his dinked effort wide.

And the onslaught didn't stop; Georginio Rutter soon made it three. Norwich couldn't deal with Summerville's pace all half and when the ball was nicked through to the French forward, his sidefooted effort crashed in off the bar to leave Leeds in dreamland and the ghosts of play-off past banished.

In Gunn's defence, he kept Leeds out three times in quick succession in the first half which would have made any hope of a comeback dead and buried, and from there the game petered out with Leeds killing time and conserving energy; but there was time for a fourth when Summerville turned home after a smart cut-back from Junior Firpo. It's Leeds who go to Wembley - and they are just ninety minutes off promotion.

Leeds United Statistics Norwich City 11 Shots on Target 1 4 Shots off Target 1 60 Possession 40 2 Yellow Cards 2 8 Corners 2 14 Fouls 10

Match Highlights

Leeds United Player Ratings

Illan Meslier - 7/10

Shaky in the first leg, but Meslier produced an undoubtedly huge save to prevent Norwich from getting back into the game when he saved Josh Sargent's one-on-one so shortly after Piroe's strike. Struggled in the Premier League but came up trumps on Leeds' proposed return to the top-flight.

Archie Gray - 8/10

It's easy for a youngster to become overawed by the big occasion - especially when you support the club you are playing for - but Gray more than held his own. The decision to move him into defence paid off handsomely for Leeds and Gray continued to show he has a huge future ahead of him with his calmness.

Ethan Ampadu - 6/10

Almost paid for his mistake but Meslier bailed him out. Unlike the Welshman on a rare Norwich attack to not keep his composure but it didn't matter too much.

Joe Rodon - 7/10

Leeds should be banging on the door to sign Rodon in the summer. He's been an inspired signing on loan from Tottenham and his early challenges to win the ball against Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes set the tempo.

Junior Firpo - 7/10

Overlapped well when Summerville had run down a cul-de-sac and generally had nothing to do defensively against a toothless Canaries attack. Clever assist for the fourth.

Ilia Gruev - 8/10

What a time to get your first goal for the club. The Bulgarian was seen liaising with the Leeds bench as to whether he should shoot from such a ridiculous angle but his brilliance caught Angus Gunn out to send Elland Road into raptures. Coupled with a tireless midfield display, he was the hero.

Glen Kamara - 7/10

A massively underrated cog in Leeds' side. He is one of those players where you don't notice him on the field, but notice him massively when he isn't playing. His recycling of the ball gave Leeds the springboard to strut their stuff.

Willy Gnonto - 7/10

Leeds' livewire. You never know what you are going to get with Gnonto but the Italian was down Giannoulis' throat from minute one. An absolutely stupendous cross to pick out Piroe for the second showed his class and Daniel Farke will be buzzing that he managed to keep hold of him last summer.

Georginio Rutter - 9/10

A sublime player in the hole behind the striker. So technically astute, he was able to beat his man with ease and seemed to just glide across the Elland Road turf. A ruthless finish ignited the Wembley chants on the stroke of half-time.

Crysencio Summerville - 8/10

Explosive from the get go and his raw pace and unpredictability saw Leeds push Norwich back almost subconsciously from the start. There's a reason he won the league's Player of the Season award. Got on the scoresheet to cap off a superb night.

Joel Piroe - 7/10

Didn't quite stick for the Dutchman in the opening stages of the game but he has the ability to turn a game on its head - and his superbly-timed run gave him all the time in the world to nod past Angus Gunn. Exactly what Leeds bought him for. Could have scored another just seconds after half-time but his effort was thwarted.

SUB - Daniel James - 5/10

Usually a starter for Leeds but came on to ensure fresh legs for Wembley for Gnonto

SUB - Jaidon Anthony - 5/10

The Bournemouth loanee had a stab at adding to the scoreline but couldn't quite do so

SUB - Connor Roberts - 5/10

Welshman achieved promotion with Burnley last season and he could be vital next weekend.

SUB - Mateo Joseph - 5/10

Replaced Piroe, again to save legs for the huge game under the arch.

SUB - Liam Cooper - 5/10

An emotional final dance on the Elland Road pitch for the skipper.

Norwich City Player Ratings

Angus Gunn - 5/10

Usually a dependable player but he really was at fault for Norwich today. Caught out all ends up by Gruev's free-kick, and could have been more decisive for Piroe's goal which effectively left his side with a mountain to climb. That being said, three strong saves early in the second half to stop a Leeds avalanche were creditable.

Jack Stacey - 5/10

Coming up against Summerville is a challenge for any full-back in the league and Stacey definitely felt the brunt of that today. Seemed to get beaten every time by his counterpart.

Shane Duffy - 6/10

Duffy was seen telling the Canaries to calm down after the first but he was simply overworked by a frightening Whites attack. Offered encouragement but it would only take Norwich so far.

Ben Gibson - 6/10

Unfortunate to poke the ball to Rutter for the third but like Duffy, he was just overpowered by Leeds' stars up front in a resounding first-half.

Dimitris Giannoulis - 4/10

The Greek was rattled by Gnonto from minute one and he couldn't deal with the firepower down Leeds' right-hand side. An evening to forget.

Kenny McLean - 6/10

Give McLean credit where it is due - he worked hard to try and change the tide of the game against a Leeds side that were on top form. The Scot looked to be Norwich's best option at fashioning a chance.

Marcelino Nunez - 5/10

Largely anonymous in the middle of the park. Can be a brilliant player when his side are on the front foot but he struggled when the shoe was on the other foot today.

Gabriel Sara - 4/10

You'd be forgiven for forgetting that Sara, who is linked with Crystal Palace, hadn't featured tonight. Wasted on the right-hand side of midfield, Firpo seemed to get the better of him every time and it was no surprise that play was shuffled to involve him more in the second half.

Jon Rowe - 4/10

Nothing he could do in the first half - the service into his feet was nothing short of shocking and August's Player of the Month simply couldn't get going. He has been linked with a Premier League move and you can't help but wonder if that is his final game for the Canaries. Booked for diving.

Josh Sargent - 5/10

Norwich almost had a route back into the game when the US international went through on goal but he squandered their big chance. Hauled off at half-time.

Ashley Barnes - 5/10

Championship stalwart but the former Burnley striker couldn't galvanise his side as he has done in previous months. A nice through ball to find Sargent but that was the best of his efforts.

SUB - Borja Sainz - 5/10

Unknown as to why he didn't start and David Wagner seemed to realise his mistake by bringing him on at half-time. Didn't do much on a sorry night for the club.

SUB - Christopher Fassnacht - 4/10

Came on with half an hour left but had little impact.

SUB - Sam McCallum - 4/10

Came on for Gibson to make a back three as Wagner threw a hail mary. Summerville scored five minutes later.

SUB - Sydney van Hooijdonk - 4/10

His loan spell from Bologna has come to a sorry end. His late introduction meant zero goals in 12 games.

SUB - Jacob Sorensen - 4/10

Introduced with five to go.

Man Of The Match

Georginio Rutter

The Frenchman struggled in the Premier League last season but the Championship has been his canvas. 47 appearances from a possible 48 in all league competitions, and it's been seven goals and 17 assists for the Frenchman.

His flick almost set Summerville up for a strike just moments into the game but it was his movement, easiness on the half-turn and ability to glide whilst driving into space that was most impressive. Rutter wasn't quite the finisher that Leeds had hoped for last season, but his cannoning finish in off the bar certainly wrapped things up on the stroke of half-time and fans will be hoping he can replicate his efforts against either Southampton or West Brom at Wembley next week.