Leeds United are not expected to re-sign Kalvin Phillips, who is currently struggling for form on loan at Ipswich Town from Manchester City, according to journalist Peter O'Rourke.

Phillips was shipped out on a temporary deal to Ipswich this summer, in the hope that he could rediscover the fitness and form that saw him earn a move to the Etihad back in 2022. However, starting seven Premier League games for the Tractor Boys so far this campaign, the midfielder still looks a shadow of his former self, and was shown a red card in Kieran McKenna's side's 1-1 draw with Leicester City on the weekend.

Football Insider indicate that senior figures within Portman Road are unimpressed with the 28-year-old's condition, and that there is a belief that his head is still at Elland Road. Despite this, Leeds aren't likely to move for Phillips anytime soon, while McKenna is insistent that his loan at Ipswich won't be cut short.

Leeds Not Likely to Re-Sign Phillips

The midfielder is said to be interested in a return

Born in Leeds, Phillips developed through his hometown club's academy, and ultimately made 234 appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit, before departing for City in the summer of 2022, for a fee in the region of £45 million. Struggling to remain fit in Manchester, the maligned midfield player managed just 16 Premier League appearances under Pep Guardiola, despite the Spaniard describing him as 'exceptional'.

As a result of his ongoing fitness issues, Guardiola sent him on loan to West Ham at the back end of last season, where he failed to impress. In an attempt to reignite his career, Phillips has again left the Etihad temporarily, joining Ipswich for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign.

A poor start to life in East Anglia has prompted further speculation around his future, and in spite of rumours suggesting the player is keen on a return to Leeds, O'Rourke revealed on the Football Insider's Inside Track Podcast that this isn't an option the Championship side are looking to explore.

Phillips is said to be focused on 'getting regular game time', although there are claims that his physical condition is nowhere near the level of a Premier League footballer. With McKenna making it clear that there is no chance the loan deal with Ipswich will end abruptly, the midfield anchor has an opportunity to resurrect his flailing career over the next seven months.

Phillips' Premier League Statistics 2021/22 (at Leeds) Appearances 20 Pass Accuracy 80.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.25 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4.46 Key Passes Per 90 0.51 Tackles Per 90 3.05 Interceptions Per 90 1.36

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 04/11/2024