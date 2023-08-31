Leeds United have 'been looking at' signing Matt O'Riley from Celtic this summer, with Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton revealing in an interview with GIVEMESPORT how likely a move is to happen.

O'Riley is just one of a number of targets Leeds have been tracking, as the transfer window edges towards its conclusion.

Leeds United transfer news - Matt O'Riley

It's been a tricky August for new Leeds boss Daniel Farke, both on and off the pitch, as the former Norwich City manager battled with a testing start to league action while looking to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

The West Yorkshire-based outfit have been able to add plenty of quality to their ranks though, with the likes of Djed Spence, Joël Piroe and Ethan Ampadu signing for the club.

Speaking after their recent EFL Cup defeat against Salford City, Farke admitted his recruitment team were pushing to secure the signatures of more players, telling LeedsLive it's something being worked on 'behind the scenes'.

On the current state of play, Farke said: "Yes, behind the scenes even last hours we're working a lot. But if I'm honest, for tonight, it was not my topic because I just want to concentrate on this game and wanted to give my players all the attention and all the support that they need.

"I can't give you any news but behind the scenes, we're working quite hard also to have the best possible squad during this tricky transfer window and yeah, hopefully we'll have it in the end."

And now, with a day to go until the summer 2023 transfer window slams shut, it looks as if the Whites are pushing hard to get even more deals across the line.

It's suggested that O'Riley - who once made former manager Russel Martin say 'wow' - is attracting keen interest at Elland Road, with the £10,000-a-week earner high up on Farke's transfer wishlist.

What has Tim Thornton said about Matt O'Riley and Leeds United?

When asked about the talented Celtic man, Sky Sports reporter Thornton revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a move has been mooted by the Championship outfit.

O'Riley has impressed during his stint with Celtic, which began back in January 2022 following a £1.5 million move from MK Dons.

And now Thornton has said: “It’s something I mentioned right at the start actually, but Leeds have got lots of different irons in the fire.

“They've been looking at lots of different players, and they've been asking questions. The boy at Celtic as well, O'Riley is another one that Leeds have looked at.”

What's next for Leeds United this summer?

Back in action this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday in what promises to be a tasty Yorkshire derby, Farke will be hoping his squad is prepped and ready to go for a promotion push.

One of the biggest boosts Leeds have enjoyed this summer though is from a player who is already on their books at Elland Road. Wilfried Gnonto was subject of heavy transfer interest from Premier League Everton, with Leeds having previously fended off a number of bids.

However, despite the disruption, it's claimed by Dean Jones that Gnonto could settle back into the Leeds set-up, with the transfer insider telling GIVEMESPORT the Italian international could be crucial in their promotion push.