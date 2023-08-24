Leeds United are now stepping up their incoming business, as journalist Dean Jones provides a major update on four potential deals, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The majority of the Yorkshire club’s transfer dealings have been focused on outgoings this summer.

Leeds United transfer news - Latest

So far this window, Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Bryam, and Joe Rodon have arrived through the door at Elland Road.

Although the aforementioned players will help to strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad, the Yorkshire club are having to deal with a complete rebuild due to a host of players departing already.

Tyler Adams, Rodrigo, Robin Koch, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca are just a few key players who won’t be available for Leeds this season due to leaving the club on loan or on a permanent basis.

It’s been a difficult window for Farke to deal with, due to the majority of Leeds’ outgoings impacted by relegation release clauses placed in their contracts, as per The Athletic.

Farke has spoken about the transfer window in his most recent pre-match press conference on Thursday.

He said: “I'm the manager and I have the last say on every decision with incomings and outgoings. I have to praise our key people. It's a big task and they have hands tied and the contract situations are difficult.”

Any interested party was able to sign the likes of Harrison on loan without paying a fee, as long as their wages were covered in full.

Incoming business has been slow, but journalist Jones has now confirmed that they are working on four deals.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has confirmed that a bid for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is ready to be lodged ahead of the weekend.

The journalist adds that the Yorkshire club are also pushing for Joel Piroe, Nadiem Amiri, and Joseph Paintsil.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Thursday and Friday this week are viewed as really key days for Leeds with a bid for Kamara ready to be lodged but other serious interest in players also being stepped up. They are close to three other deals that I know of and those are Amiri, Piroe and Paintsil from Genk. I have it on good authority that those are being worked on. But of course there are additional names also being linked and I think it all reflects upon the urgency Leeds are in to make sure the success of their transfer business does not go all the way to deadline day."

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees from Sky Sports

What’s next for Leeds?

Keeping hold of young forward Wilfried Gnonto will undoubtedly be a major priority for Leeds.

As per The Athletic, Gnonto has now returned to Leeds training after refusing to play.

The Italy international had hoped to join Everton, who saw multiple bids rejected, but he’s now back with Farke’s side despite handing in a transfer request.

It could be a busy end to the transfer window for Leeds, attempting to keep hold of their best players whilst working on a host of potential incoming deals.