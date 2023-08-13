Leeds United could spring a move for Cameron Archer in the remaining weeks of the window, after the latest development from journalist Ben Jacobs was revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke has endured a mixed start to life in the Elland Road dugout, with Leeds looking to bolster their squad before next month's deadline.

Leeds United transfer news - Cameron Archer

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, there were fears that Leeds' squad could be raided, with the Whites' best players being snatched from their grasp.

As things stand, that hasn't been the case so far, with only a few star players having departed Elland Road.

One of whom was Brenden Aaronson, after the US international swapped West Yorkshire for East Berlin, joining Union Berlin on a season-long loan.

Rumours that duo Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto could leave the club continue to circulate, but attention has switched towards bringing new names in.

One prospective target is Aston Villa striker Archer, with Leeds considering whether to shoot their shot for the starlet.

It's claimed by Yorkshire Live that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has made the young forward available for transfer this summer, but any hopes of Leeds signing him could depend on which other clubs declare an interest.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Cameron Archer to Leeds United?

When quizzed on what Archer - who has previously been dubbed 'prolific' - could do next, journalist Jacobs admitted a move away from Villa Park was expected, with Leeds one of the sides monitoring his situation.

On the current state of play, Jacobs said: "With Archer, what's interesting is that he's been made for sale now. So there is an opportunity to do that deal.

"He's had a couple of good loan spells in the Championship including with Middlesbrough and now, Aston Villa are willing to let him go.

"I think that he put himself in the short window with I believe, a couple of goals and an assist at the under 21 Euros for England.

"He also scored plenty of goals he got into double figures for Middlesbrough last season and I think that was only in about 20-odd appearances and he added several assists on top of that.

"So that can be one to watch because Aston Villa are now prepared to sell him. Leeds are one of the clubs no doubt Middlesbrough are another.

"So I would expect movement on Archer between now and the end of the window."

What's next for Leeds United this summer?

Alongside Archer, the Leeds hierarchy are targeting even more additions before the September 1st deadline, with Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon close to a move, according to reports.

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that Rodon completed his move to Leeds, joining from Spurs on a season-long loan deal.

Similarly, it had looked as if Leeds were closing in on Norwich City full-back Max Aarons, only for Bournemouth to hijack the deal.

It's claimed that Aarons had been set to sign for Leeds, but decided on a switch to the Premier League outfit at the last minute.