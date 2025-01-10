Leeds United are reportedly showing interest in Hoffenheim striker Mergim Berisha, according to Sky Sports journalist Ben Heckner.

The Peacocks are battling for automatic promotion in the EFL Championship under Daniel Farke. His side sits at the top of the table after 26 games, a point above second-placed Burnley. Goals haven't been a problem at Elland Road, and they are the top scorers, with 48 netted in those matches.

However, Farke may need to make a decision over veteran striker Patrick Bamford, who is reportedly prepared to take a wage cut to leave the club. Senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Serie A side Genoa are keeping tabs on the 31-year-old's situation.

Bamford has suffered a serious injury which may harm his chances of an exit. Farke may need to find a replacement, nonetheless, to ensure his side is well-stocked in attack for the second half of the season.

Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph are ahead of Bamford in the pecking order, but strength in depth could be key to the West Yorkshire outfit's hopes of returning to the Premier League.

Leeds In Race With Werder Bremen For Berisha

A Loan With Option To Buy Is Mooted

Leeds are battling Werder Bremen in the race for Berisha. A deal for the German forward could involve him leaving Hoffenheim on loan for a year and a half with an option to buy this month. The 26-year-old has been struggling for regular game time at PreZero Arena, starting three of 11 Bundesliga games with one goal and an assist.

Berisha has been deemed surplus to requirements, and an exit is likely. He's a former two-cap Germany international who is well-known by former Leeds manager Jesse Marsch.

The best spell of Berisha's career came under Marsch at RB Salzburg, where he bagged 23 goals and 14 assists in 52 games across competitions. Marsch had reportedly eyed the forward while still in charge at Elland Road in July 2022.

Mergim Berisha Bundesliga Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 11 (3) Goals 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.98 Assists 1 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (38%) Ground Duels Won 1.0 (42%) Aerial Duels Won 0.3 (17%)

A loan move may suit Leeds as it will allow him to focus on strengthening in other areas, although they could add more firepower to Farke's squad. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that the Peacocks are weighing up a move for in-form Middlesbrough frontman Emmanuel Latte Lath, who also has Premier League interest.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

