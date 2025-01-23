Leeds United could reportedly look to beat out other competition in their quest to sign Cardiff City winger Ollie Tanner in the coming weeks - with the Yorkshire outfit aiming to bolster their squad ahead of a promotion push.

The Whites have been flying in recent weeks, winning seven and drawing three of their last ten games in the Championship, with their most recent defeat coming against Blackburn Rovers at the end of November. However, whilst the Elland Road side have a squad littered with talent that sits top of the league, they may look for further recruitments in the coming days - with Tanner being touted as someone to bring in.

Report: Leeds Interested in Tanner Deal

The Whites may add to their squad to nail down a place in the Premier League

The report from Football Insider states that Leeds are chasing the Cardiff winger, having impressed in South Wales so far this season with two goals and three assists for the relegation-threatened side in 15 starts.

Ollie Tanner's Championship statistics - Cardiff squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 2 =3rd Assists 2 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 1.3 =7th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 4th Match rating 6.61 =10th

His form and ability to play either side of the forward line has been highly-heralded, though Leeds will face competition from fellow Championship side Burnley, as well as Premier League strugglers Leicester City and Southampton.

The quartet are all thought to be lining up potential deals for Tanner, who is 'highly-regarded' at the Cardiff City Stadium - and having only joined from non-league Lewes in 2022, he's made the step-up to life in the Championship look quite easy.

Tanner can play at left-back, and turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur three years ago whilst at Lewes, shortly before his move to South Wales. Cardiff still have two-and-a-half years left on Tanner's contract, which means that this summer could see him land his big move so that the capital side can still garner a big fee for the 'magnificent' star's services - and it could be Leeds that make the plunge.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Tanner spent time in Arsenal's youth academy as a youngster.

Daniel Farke's men currently have Dan James, Manor Solomon, Largie Ramazani and Wilfried Gnonto who can play out wide, so there would be competition for Tanner to upheave. But with Solomon set to return to Tottenham from his loan spell in the summer, there could be a spare space in the squad regardless of promotion to the Premier League.

