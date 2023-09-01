Highlights Leeds United face an anxious wait to see if they can keep Wilfried Gnonto, who has been attracting interest from Everton.

Gnonto previously handed in a transfer request to force through a move, but it was unsuccessful.

Despite Everton's continued pursuit, it is unlikely that Gnonto will be leaving Leeds, as the club is sticking to their stance of keeping him.

Leeds United now face an anxious wait until the 11pm deadline to see if they'll keep hold of Wilfried Gnonto, with talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook suggesting to GIVEMESPORT which way the transfer will go.

The Italian international has been commanding interest from across the continent all summer, but decisions still have to be made about his future at Elland Road.

Leeds United transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

An everlasting saga throughout the summer, Everton have been courting the services of Gnonto pretty much since the transfer window got underway. They had previously seen a bid rejected by Leeds, which added up to a total of £15 million, before the player himself handed in a transfer request to try and force through a move.

Suffice to say that wasn't successful, with Gnonto remaining at the club, before eventually being reintegrated into the Leeds first team by manager Daniel Farke last week. The tricky winger featured in Leeds' statement win over early high-flyers Ipswich Town, even netting a goal during the 4-3 victory.

It had looked as if his mind was back on track, with full focus on the season to come at Elland Road, before the latest twist suggested his move to Everton could be reignited. According to reports from Italy, the Toffees are still pushing to sign the teenager, with Gnonto himself - unsurprisingly - open to the move.

What has Alex Crook said about Wilfried Gnonto and Leeds United?

When asked about the latest development in regard to Gnonto - who pockets £20,000 per week - leaving Leeds, talkSPORT presenter Crook admitted the chances of it being pushed through this evening were slim.

On the teenage talent, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he's definitely got interest and he’s definitely got potential. However, I think if you look at his numbers for last year, though, they weren't brilliant. But, I think he's got real potential.

“I think Leeds will stick to their stance and I think this is Everton just trying it on deadline day, but they’re going to keep him.”

What else is happening at Leeds United on deadline day?

Elsewhere at Leeds, the West Yorkshire-based outfit still have their eyes focused on potential incomings before tonight's deadline.

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton told GIVEMESPORT that Matt O'Riley was a player the Whites admired, but the chance of pulling a deal off at this late stage of the window was unlikely.

Whereas Thornton also told GIVEMESPORT that Farke and Co. were exploring the possibility of making a late addition in the left-back area.