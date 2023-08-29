Leeds United will be really busy between now and the close of the window. Incomings are a priority after losing so many players due to relegation. Not every target is easy to get over the line, but it’s clear Leeds are spinning multiple plates.

A loan approach was made for Tottenham’s out-of-favour right-back Djed Spence. Leeds now have an agreement and the right-back will join for a £1m loan fee on a season-long deal, although there is no option or obligation to buy for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Spurs would have actually preferred to have sold Spence, but there has been a lack of offers. Spence was hoping for a top-flight move, but all the loan offers had come from the Championship.

Negotiations for Rangers' Glen Kamara are also at the final stages. The package discussed is around £5m. Leeds have (and continue to) take their time on this deal. The delay is all on the club side as they have been assessing various options. Kamara, on the other hand, is ready to move. There are no issues on the player side.

The same can't be said for Nadiem Amiri. The German has been in Leeds for talks, but has now returned to Bayer Leverkusen. Leeds have agreed a £5m fee with Leverkusen, but Amiri never gave the green light.

Leeds would love to sign Genk’s Joseph Paintsil. Daniel Farke appreciates his versatility and creativity. Paintsil will cost close to £10m – a fee Leeds are willing to pay – but at the moment talks have stalled. There’s no guarantee anything will change in the last few days of the window.

It's also worth touching on Willy Gnonto, who will stay at Leeds. The club have made it clear the 19-year-old is not for sale, including with a public statement. Gnonto tried to force through a move to Everton, but club CEO Angus Kinnear has helped calm the situation. Gnonto has also apologised to manager Daniel Farke and returned to first-team training last week.

Leeds are now willing to draw a line under the situation, and are ultimately delighted to have Gnonto as part of their squad as they look to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.