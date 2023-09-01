Leeds United have been backed into a corner due to the latest twist surrounding Luis Sinisterra at Elland Road, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Sinisterra had looked likely to stay at Leeds for the upcoming season, but a late change in proceedings has forced the West Yorkshire-based outfit's hand.

Leeds United transfer news - Luis Sinisterra

It's the news Leeds fans didn't want to hear. After thinking they were set to keep hold of Sinisterra until January at least, the Whites are on the verge of losing the talented attacker.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told his 18.5 million Twitter followers that the left-winger has agreed personal terms with Bournemouth, after pushing to secure a move to the Premier League. It's suggested by Romano that a deal between the two clubs is currently in the works, with an initial loan move expected to be agreed upon.

Sinisterra has been present in the Leeds starting-11 this season and even netted during the 4-3 win over early high-flyers Ipswich Town last weekend. It comes after a profitable maiden campaign with Leeds, where despite the club's relation to the Championship, Sinisterra provided eight G/A contributions in eight matches for the Elland Road outfit (via Transfermarkt).

But now, with next to no time of the window left to work with, it's looking likely the former Feyenoord man will depart Leeds before tonight's 11pm deadline.

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan Cody Drameh - Birmingham Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Luis Sinisterra and Leeds United?

When asked about the latest in regard to Sinisterra's proposed move into the Premier League, journalist Jacobs admitted that the Cherries had forced Leeds' hands, given the player wanted a return to the top flight.

On the proceedings that will likely see him leave the club, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m also told that there's been an agreement between Bournemouth and Leeds for Sinisterra, which is a late twist in some ways, because Leeds were quite hopeful of keeping hold of him.

"But we've known for a while that the player was very keen to get Premier League football, and because Leeds have had a flurry of business now, they ultimately can't stand in his way.

“There was also some debate legally over whether Sinisterra did or did not have an active release clause.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What else is happening at Leeds United on deadline day?

With plenty of deals being worked on in the background, there is still a hope that Leeds could bring players through the Elland Road door.

Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton told GIVEMESPORT earlier today that Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley is on Daniel Farke's radar.

It was also suggested by Thornton in an interview with GIVEMESPORT that a late move to bring a left-back to the club could be sanctioned between now and 11pm this evening.