Leeds United have ramped up their approach for Rangers midfield star Glen Kamara, while transfer insider Dean Jones has given GIVEMESPORT a key update about the potential move.

Daniel Farke’s outfit have failed to win any of their opening three fixtures in the Championship and, therefore, could look bolster their squad with more incomings prior to the transfer deadline with the reliable Phil Hay reporting on Wednesday that they are keen on Swansea City strker Joel Piroe.

Leeds United transfer news - Glen Kamara

An immediate bounce back to the Premier League should be high on Farke’s agenda during his inaugural term in charge but, as mentioned, the German has got off to a turgid start.

According to Football Insider, the club have reached an agreement with Rangers to sign Finnish midfielder Glen Kamara, who has played 193 games and registered 20 goal involvements (9G/11A) during that timeframe.

The report suggests that both Coventry City and Middlesbrough have also been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old, though Leeds are the team to have recently made an unforeseen breakthrough in discussions.

Talks will reportedly continue for the two parties to agree a fee for his services, though it was reported by footballscotland that the Glaswegian side were previously demanding a figure in the region of £5m.

Signing someone of Kamara’s ilk could really shore things up in the engine room, with his 52 international caps attesting to his talent, as Leeds look to improve on their current relegation-worthy form.

Leeds United summer signings Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea) Undisclosed Karl Darlow (Newcastle United) Undisclosed Sam Byram (Norwich City) Free All fees from Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds United and Glen Kamara?

Issuing an update on the 27-year-old, Jones insisted that his representatives are working relentlessly to form an Elland Road move all while Leeds’ interest has ramped up, too.

The transfer insider suggested a move away from the Scottish side has been in the pipeline for a while now and playing for the Yorkshire club in England’s second tier could be a ‘really good’ place for him during this stage of his playing career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Glen Kamara is an interesting one, too. I have heard that Leeds United’s enquiries are being stepped up around that one. So, there is some promise there. His representatives are working hard to find him a solution.

“He’s been talked about for a long time to leave Rangers, but it’s just never come about. I think the Championship would be a really good place for Kamara if he’s willing to take that step. He would do well in that league and at Leeds, I think he could become a very important part of what Daniel Farke is trying to do.”

What next for Leeds United?

The majority of clamour surrounding Leeds' summer transfer business has been all about not allowing star forward Wilfried Gnonto leave at any cost, despite his undying want to embark on a fresh challenge.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT they have placed themselves in a tricky situation and may be forced to sell him, despite holding firm in their stance for so long.

Per The Athletic, the gifted Italian had written a formal transfer request in a bid to move forward with his Elland Road exit, but he has since returned to first-team training amid interest from Everton, as reported by BBC Sport.

On a brighter note, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT the in-demand Luis Sinisterra, who arrived at the club for £21m plus add-ons, could remain at Elland Road beyond the transfer deadline.

According to Football Insider, London outfit Brentford have made contact with the club over a potential deal for the 24-year-old wide man, who had scored seven goals in 24 games since his summer switch in 2022, but Jacobs believes he could commit more of his future to the club.