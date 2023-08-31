Leeds United planned to sign five players in the final few days of the window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on their pursuit of Ola Solbakken, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After losing a host of players this summer, Daniel Farke will have been desperate for reinforcements.

Leeds United transfer news – Latest

The likes of Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Robin Koch, and Marc Roca, among others, have all departed since the window opened earlier in the summer. In terms of incomings, it was a bit of a slow start for the Yorkshire club, but things are beginning to hot up at Elland Road. Over the last few days, Leeds have completed the signings of Djed Spence on loan and Ilia Gruev on a permanent deal. Next on the list could be Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming that a deal has been agreed.

Another name linked to Leeds is Ola Solbakken, with MailOnline claiming that the Whites have opened talks with the £4m-rated winger. The report adds that Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are attracting interest from other clubs, so Leeds could be preparing for life without their attacking duo.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on Leeds’ transfer business.

What has Jones said about Leeds?

Jones has suggested that Leeds were planning on signing five players during the last few days before the deadline. The journalist adds that Solbakken is a new name of interest, and the chance of a departure for Sinisterra is now pretty high.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Leeds are content with how the day has progressed generally, with confidence that other signings will soon follow Gruev. He should soon have Kamara alongside him as that one still looks like being concluded I'm told. I was told up to five players would come in during these final couple of days and that’s still the aim. A new name of interest has been Solbakken, and interest in that one has been lodged with Roma and there will be clarification tonight on whether it has potential. I guess the one big uncertainty hanging over them is whether Sinisterra stays or goes and my hunch is that there is so much interest still that the chance of a final day exit is still pretty high."

Leeds - Summer sales Fee Tyler Roberts - Birmingham Undisclosed Rodrigo - Al Rayyan Undisclosed Ben Andreucci - Bolton Free Owen Bray - Barrow Free Alfie McCalmont - Carlisle Free Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin Loan Robin Koch - Frankfurt Loan Rasmus Kristensen - Roma Loan Diego Llorente - Real Betis Loan Max Wober - Borrussia Monchengladbach Loan Jack Harrison - Everton Loan Tyler Adams - Bournemouth £24m Adam Forshaw - Norwich Free Sonny Perkins - Oxford Loan All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Leeds?

As mentioned, Leeds may need to prepare for life without Sinisterra and Gnonto for the remainder of the season. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Genk forward Joseph Paintsil wants to move to Elland Road before the end of the window. A deal appears to have hit a stumbling block at the moment, but it could be a good option for Leeds to replace any outgoings stars.

If Leeds were planning five signings in the final few days, then despite the additions of Spence and Gruev, we could see Farke and his recruitment team working around the clock to secure further reinforcements for the Championship side.