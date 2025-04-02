Leeds United are already taking steps to recruit players to join their squad should they earn promotion to the Premier League, according to reports from Africa - with the west Yorkshire club having 'made contact' with Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi ahead of a potential move.

Daniel Farke's side have wobbled in the Championship lately, but they are still just two points behind Sheffield United and ahead of Burnley on goal difference in what promises to be a tight title battle until the end of the campaign. But if they do find their way into the top-flight, they've already lined one star up in Sanusi, with the defender open to the move to join the Whites.

The left-back has been a backup member of Porto's squad in recent seasons

The report by Africa Foot states that Leeds have made contact with Porto in the hopes of landing Sanusi during the summer transfer window - with the left-back potentially coming to Elland Road as Junior Firpo's replacement.

Zaidu Sanusi's Primeira Liga statistics - Porto record by season Season Appearances Goals 2020-21 25 1 2021-22 24 3 2022-23 18 0 2023-24 5 1 2024-25 3 0

Sanusi joined Porto back in 2020 after some stellar form at Santa Clara, and he hasn't looked back since by winning four major trophies in his time at the Estadio do Dragao outfit, alongside two Portuguese Super Cups. 22 Nigeria caps have also followed, and the international defender had previously established himself as a dependable member of their side.

But Leeds are considering signing the Nigeria star, who will see his contract with Porto expire in two years' time - and having failed to play much in recent seasons, he could opt for a move away from the north of Portugal to the north of England.

The report further states that, with Leeds close to a Premier League return, they are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of next season - and a source from Sanusi's agency told Africa Foot that contact 'began last week', with Leeds looking to offer in the region of £1.7million for his services - with a four-year-deal looking 'very likely'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zaidu Sanusi has only played six games for Porto in all competitions this season.

Firpo, who also sees his contract run out at the end of the campaign, has been linked with a return to Real Betis - and so Leeds will be in the market for a left-back to replace the Dominican Republic star.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-04-25.

