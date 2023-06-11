Leeds United may feel that they have a chance of luring either Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter to Elland Road, says Ben Jacobs.

While the CBS reporter thinks the two will view themselves as Premier League managers, he thinks the size of the Yorkshire club and the possibility of the team making a quick return to the top flight could convince one of them to join this summer.

Leeds manager news — Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter

Leeds are in need of a new man for the dugout after parting ways with Sam Allardyce, who was only on a short-term deal at the Whites.

The likes of Rodgers and Potter are now being linked to the recently-relegated side.

According to the Daily Star, Rodgers is a target for Leeds and hugely admired by chairman Andrea Radrizzani. However, the Italian is unlikely to be at the club for much longer after agreeing to sell his stake in the Yorkshire outfit to 49ers Enterprises.

As for Potter, it's been claimed by The Guardian that the former Chelsea boss is also someone who's appreciated at Leeds.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Brendan Rodgers, Graham Potter and Leeds?

Jacobs thinks Leeds may fancy their chances of luring either Rodgers or Potter to Elland Road ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "There are obviously a few candidates that Leeds are looking at at the moment. We're hearing growing talk of names like Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter.

"I think both of those would see themselves as Premier League managers, but Leeds are a big club and in a year might be in the Premier League again, which is why Leeds may feel that they have that opportunity."

Can Leeds bounce straight back up to the Premier League?

If they hire Rodgers or Potter, then yes. While both managers had disappointing seasons, being sacked by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively, they're obviously very capable coaches.

It was only a couple of years ago when Rodgers led Leicester to their first ever FA Cup trophy, while Potter did an excellent job at Brighton & Hove Albion before his unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge.

He guided the Seagulls to a top-half finish in his last full season at the Amex and had them playing some good football. They were one of the more dominant sides in the Premier League, with their average ball possession being 54.3%, the fifth highest in the division, according to WhoScored.