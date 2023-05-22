Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford could have “more of a future” at Elland Road if the club are relegated to the Championship, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sam Allardyce’s side’s future is now out of their own hands as the Whites head into the final game of the Premier League season.

Leeds news – Patrick Bamford

Ahead of Leeds’ do-or-die showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Bamford’s participation in the match is in doubt after the striker was substituted in the side’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham United following an issue with his hamstring.

It’s already been a difficult few weeks for the 29-year-old after being subjected to horrific abuse following his missed penalty in the Whites’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle United earlier this month.

The Whites need a win over Ryan Mason’s side, who are chasing a Europa Conference League spot, and need to hope Bournemouth can beat Everton if the club are to secure their Premier League status for a fourth consecutive season this weekend.

Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Bamford needs to “bounce off” Allardyce’s first-team coach Robbie Keane, who bagged 18 goals over 56 appearances during his spell at Elland Road between 2000-02.

And the journalist believes the one-cap England striker could be regarded as the "best striker in the division" if Leeds drop into the second-tier come Sunday evening.

What has Jones said about Leeds and Bamford?

When speaking about the future of Bamford and winger Jack Harrison at Elland Road, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “For Bamford, I could probably see more of a future for him if they go down than if they stay up. If they're in the Championship, that's the level he’s shown he thrives at. They’ve potentially got the best striker in the division there.

“If they stay up, he probably still stays. He’s been on the end of a bit of stick recently for his missed penalty against Newcastle. But he's still been a big part of Leeds’ journey to this moment.

So, I'd imagine both of those will be people that stick around unless they receive a big offer.”

What next for Leeds and Bamford?

Despite suffering from niggling injury issues throughout the season, Bamford has made 31 appearances this term, bagging six goals and providing four assists.

The Grantham-born striker has not since been able to re-create his impressive form shown in the Whites’ first season back in the top flight during the 2020/21 campaign when he hit the back of the net 17 times and laid on eight assists for his teammates across 38 outings.

However, with the £70,000 per-week earner approaching 30, Leeds may head in a different direction if they retain their Premier League status and look to sign a younger and less injury-prone goal-getter up front.

Therefore, this Sunday could prove to be a crucial day in not only Leeds’ future but also that of Bamford and several other players.