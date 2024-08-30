Leeds United are ‘pessimistic’ over a late move for Freiburg forward Roland Sallai as the clubs are unable to find an agreement for the Hungarian international, journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported.

The Whites could soon be forced to consider other options, with their pursuit of Sallai now apparently hitting a stumbling block.

Daniel Farke’s side are looking to bring in another attacker following the recent arrivals of Manor Solomon and Largie Ramazani and were heavily linked with a move for Sallai before the deadline.

Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka could soon become Leeds’ seventh acquisition of the summer, with an announcement of the deal now imminent.

Sallai’s Elland Road Move ‘Unlikely’

Leeds unable to find an agreement

Tavolieri, writing on X, revealed that Leeds are now unlikely to seal a late move for Sallai as they are unable to find an agreement with Freiburg over the 27-year-old’s transfer:

Since joining Freiburg in 2018, Sallai has made 162 appearances for the Bundesliga club in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 23 assists.

The 27-year-old is reportedly ‘open’ to a new challenge this summer, having entered the final 12 months of his contract in Germany.

Leeds ‘Pushing’ for Gustavo Hamer

Still in the race to sign the Dutchman

Leeds United remain interested in signing Sheffield United star midfielder Gustavo Hamer before the transfer deadline, according to the Sheffield Star.

The Whites are still ‘pushing’ for the Dutchman’s arrival, despite seeing their initial £13m bid rejected by the Blades earlier in the week.

According to the report, Leeds would have to ‘significantly raise their offer’ to convince Sheffield United to sell Hamer, who only arrived at Bramall Lane last summer.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.