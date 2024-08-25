Leeds United are plotting a late move for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair as they look to find a replacement for Georginio Rutter, according to Football Insider.

Chair impressed last season, netting seven times and registering eight assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for his current employers. This form has prompted interest from Elland Road, with the Whites looking to strengthen after a mass exodus of star players.

Daniel Farke has identified the 26-year-old as a primary target, with the Yorkshire club set to test QPR's resolve with an offer after seeing him enter the final 12 months of his agreement at Loftus Road. It's understood that Leeds could land Chair in a cut-price deal given his contractual situation, and that the Morocco international may be keen on a move.

Farke Sets Sights on Landing Chair

The midfielder is contracted until 2025

Developing through the academy at Lierse, Chair completed a switch to QPR in 2017 after a successful trial period. The playmaker eventually established himself in the Championship, becoming the offensive heartbeat for a flailing QPR side.

Making 236 appearances for the Hoops across seven seasons, Chair was described as 'terrific' by boss Marti Cifuentes back in December, and could now be set for a step-up to a side expected to compete for promotion to the top flight.

Football Insider report that Leeds are intent on landing the Belgian-born man after he has been pinpointed by Farke as an ideal replacement for Rutter.

The Whites enjoyed their first victory of the season on Friday night against Sheffield Wednesday, but are lacking firepower in forward areas after the departures of Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. The former joined Brighton in a £40 million deal, while the latter swapped West Yorkshire for East London as he linked up with West Ham for £25 million.

While Farke still has the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James at his disposal, the German head coach is on the hunt for greater attacking options. A last minute move for Chair is on the cards, with last season's play-off finalists sensing a market opportunity.

The former Stevenage loanee has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal, potentially forcing QPR's hand in regard to selling him. The London outfit won't be keen on losing their talisman as a free agent in a year's time, and thus may be willing to sanction a deal for a reasonable price.

Chair's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 44 Goals 7 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.77 Expected Goals Per 90 0.16 Key Passes Per 90 2.05 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.39

Aarons Eyed as Potential Elland Road Recruit

Whites want replacement for departed Gray

Along with Rutter and Summerville, Leeds also lost teenager Archie Gray earlier this summer, with Tottenham swooping for the starlet in a £30 million deal. While Jayden Bogle arrived from Sheffield United to fill the void left by Gray, Farke reportedly wants another option at right-back.

The Elland Road-based side are preparing an offer for Bournemouth defender Max Aarons, who could be deemed surplus to requirements on the south coast. Cherries boss Andoni Iraola opted to deploy Adam Smith ahead of the former Norwich City man last week against Nottingham Forest, indicating that Aarons may no longer be in the Spaniard's plans, and Leeds may use this opportunity to land a long-term target.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 25/08/2024