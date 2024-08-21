Leeds United are ready to make a formal offer for Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo as they look set to miss out on Jonathan Rowe, according to Football Insider.

The Whites have been struggling this summer after losing a host of key stars after their failure to return to the Premier League, with Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter both leaving in attacking positions.

The 49ers have been eyeing up potential replacements, with Norwich star Rowe the top target, but as he closes in on a move elsewhere the club are preparing to pivot to a new target.

Leeds Ready Offer for Matondo

Wales international expects to leave Rangers

After missing out on Rowe, Farke has identified Rangers star Matondo as an ideal alternative option and the club are now looking to progress their interest with a formal offer for the Wales international.

Matondo has been a regular in the team under Philippe Clement this season, but the belief is that he is allowed to leave as the Glasgow side look to raise funds ahead of the end of the transfer window and Daniel Farke is a big fan.

The former Schalke winger was a target for the German during his time at Norwich, and with money to spend at Elland Road before the August 30th deadline there is a belief that a deal can be done.

Rabbi Matondo 2023/24 statistics Games 31 Goals 6 Assists 4

Having previously played for Schalke and Stoke, Matondo has previously been described as "electrifying" by former national team boss Ryan Giggs and is most known for his speed on the left wing.

Leeds are also interested in several other wingers, but with the Welsh wizard expected to leave Ibrox before the deadline this seems like an ideal transfer to make happen quickly ahead of Friday's Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Rabbi Matondo has 12 caps for the senior Wales national team.

Leeds Have Huge Interest in Manuel Benson

Belgian set to leave Burnley this summer

As well as a move for Matondo, the 49ers are also showing a huge interest in Belgian winger Manuel Benson before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

The 27-year-old is set to leave Turf Moor after struggling for regular game time since joining the club, and a move to Leeds looks most likely despite interest from the likes of Norwich and Sunderland too.

Sunderland could look to bring him in as a replacement for their star winger Jack Clarke, who has also been linked with a return to Elland Road before the transfer deadline.

Clarke has yet to sign a contract extension at the Stadium of Light and has emerged as a big target for Leeds chiefs, who are "well aware" of his abilities and situation after he came through the academy at Thorp Arch as a youngster.

