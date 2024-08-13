Highlights Leeds are set to make a formal bid for Norwich forward Jonathan Rowe.

Marseille's initial offer for Rowe was rejected, with Norwich holding out for £15m.

The Whites are also showing interest in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys.

Leeds United are expected to present an official bid for Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe, according to TEAMtalk.

The Whites are reportedly ready to step up their interest in the explosive winger in the coming days and believe they still have a chance of beating Marseille to his signature.

After seeing Crysencio Summerville finally end his summer saga with a £25m move to West Ham United, Leeds are expected to bring in a replacement for their star winger and have lined up Rowe as an option.

Both Wilfried Gnonto and Daniel James started in Leeds’ Championship opener against Portsmouth on Saturday and remain the only wingers in the first-team squad after Summerville’s departure.

Rowe, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal with the Canaries, is not a surprise target for Daniel Farke’s side and the England Under-21 international ‘looks certain’ to leave Carrow Road this summer, per TEAMtalk.

Rowe Linked with Elland Road Move

Marseille saw their initial bid rejected

Marseille’s opening offer for Rowe, believed to be worth around £10m, was rejected by Norwich earlier in the window, according to TEAMtalk.

The Canaries reportedly continue to hold out for £15m for their star winger and it remains to be seen if Marseille return with an improved bid.

The situation could be about to change in Leeds’ favour with the Whites now preparing their first formal offer to Norwich for Rowe, which is expected to eclipse the Ligue 1 giants’ initial proposal.

Norwich’s academy graduate Rowe had a breakthrough season in the Championship, netting 12 goals and registering two assists in 32 appearances last campaign and saw himself described as "incredible" by David Wagner.

Jonathan Rowe Norwich City Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 32 12 2 Championship Play-Offs 2 0 0 FA Cup 2 0 1 EFL Cup 2 1 1

Rowe could soon join forces with ex-Premier League aces Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, who both sealed moves to Marseille earlier in the window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marseille’s move for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah ‘can be considered 100% collapsed’ after the French outfit decided against meeting Arsenal’s demands for the Englishman and instead signed Elye Wahi.

Chelsea Starlet Eyed by Leeds

Showing ‘concrete interest’ in Bashir Humphreys

Leeds United are showing concrete interest in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, Fabrizio Romano has revealed on X.

The England Under-21 international has no shortage of suitors this summer with Burnley and clubs in the Bundesliga are understood to be targeting a move for Humphreys as well.

According to Romano, the promising centre-back is expected to depart Chelsea "in the coming days", either on loan or permanently.

The 21-year-old spent the last 18 months away from Stamford Bridge. Last season, he found regular playing time at Swansea, making 24 appearances in the Championship.

Humphreys could soon become Leeds’ second centre-back signing of the summer after Joe Rodon’s arrival from Tottenham on a permanent deal, with question marks about Max Wober staying beyond the deadline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-08-24.