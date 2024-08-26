Leeds United are prioritising the signing of a striker to replace Georginio Rutter in the final days of the summer transfer window, after completing a deal for winger Largie Ramazani, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have endured an exodus of star players this summer after failing to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season. Crysencio Summerville completed a £25 million move to West Ham United, Archie Gray landed at Tottenham Hotspur for £30 million, while Rutter swapped West Yorkshire for the south coast, joining Brighton & Hove Albion in a £40 million deal.

While replacements for Summerville and Gray have been secured, with Ramazani and Jayden Bogle arriving from Almeria and Sheffield United respectively, the void left by Rutter in Daniel Farke's squad is still vacant. Romano has revealed that finding the successor to the attacker is the primary concern for Leeds as the transfer deadline approaches.

Whites Looking for Rutter Replacement

Farke wants to bolster attacking options

After enjoying their first victory of the season on Friday night against Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds have begun the new season promisingly, although perhaps lack the firepower they had last year that propelled them to the play-off final.

Summerville and Rutter managed a combined total of 50 goal contributions in the Championship last campaign, and have thus far been replaced by Brenden Aaronson and Dan James in the starting eleven.

The arrival of Ramazani will help alleviate some of this loss of dynamism, with the Belgian showing glimpses of quality in his La Liga outings last season. However, Farke is eager to make a further offensive acquisition, and is in the market to do so in the coming days.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed these plans when asked if signing a Rutter successor was the next port of call:

"I think, yes. This is the idea. Largie Ramazani was the number one plan for them, because they obviously wanted to get a winger as soon as possible. That was something really important to them. "This is why the negotiations for Ramazani were quite silent, but also quite fast in terms of the club-to-club talks, and also player talks. "But, yes, the next priority they are working on is signing a striker. Let's see who it's going to be but, for sure, Leeds will be busy with this in the next days."

A combination of Aaronson, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph have thus far helped to fill the void left by Rutter, but Leeds are expected to make a signing who is capable of operating in a similar way as a second striker.

Ramazani's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 3 Assists 5 Shots Per 90 2.32 Expected Goals Per 90 0.2 Key Passes Per 90 1.5 Expected Assists Per 90 0.14 Successful Dribbles Per 90 1.79

Leeds Plotting Move for Chair

QPR talisman could help fill void left by Rutter

While not a striker, Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair is deployed in a similar attacking midfield role to how Rutter was at various stages under Farke last season, and could be seen as a potential replacement for the Brighton man. According to Football Insider, the Championship promotion favourites are plotting a late move for Chair, who has a year remaining on his deal at Loftus Road.

Chair netted seven goals and registered eight assists in 44 appearances last season for a struggling QPR side, and could be attracted to the prospect of a move to Elland Road. It's understood that the Hoops would be willing to sanction a move for the Moroccan, to avoid losing him for free next summer.

All Statistics via FBref - as of 26/08/2024