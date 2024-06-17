Highlights Liverpool are interested in signing Archie Gray from Leeds United.

However, concerns have been raised about 18-year-old Gray's potential move.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also introduced, but Leeds expect him to stay.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing exciting Leeds United youngster Archie Gray, but Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that there are concerns from the player's camp over a potential move to the Premier League.

Gray played 52 times for Leeds United during the 2023/24 campaign as Daniel Farke's side reached the Championship play-off final, where they eventually lost to Russell Martin's Southampton.

The 18-year-old made his Leeds debut on the opening day of the Championship season against Cardiff, aged 17, and went on to feature in 44 of Leeds' 46 games throughout the league campaign. He also played 28 minutes in the play-off final at Wembley.

Gray has attracted an abundance of interest from the Premier League clubs, according to Jacobs, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool Interested In Archie Gray Transfer

The club could make a move for the player this summer

Gray has reportedly been outlined as a main target for the Reds this summer by new manager Arne Slot, who has replaced Jurgen Klopp in the hotseat at Anfield.

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old with Vincent Kompany thought to admire the player, as are Real Madrid, as Europe's elite clubs are set to test Leeds' resolve in the coming months.

However, there are reservations around the timing of a potential move, which could prove to be a stumbling block for club's including Liverpool, Bayern and Madrid.

Move To Liverpool Could 'Be Detrimental'

Gray's family are concerned about the timing of a potential move

Understandably, Gray's family are concerned for the teenager's development and feel a move away from Leeds and to a club like Liverpool could cost him lots of game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gray was an unused substitute against Arsenal at 15 years old in 2021.

For Leeds last year, Gray started the large majority of the club's Championship games (40 out of 44) and played a total of 3873 minutes in the competition. These minutes, which are crucial at his age, would likely be heavily reduced if he made a move to Liverpool.

Jacobs explained the situation surrounding Gray and his potential move.

He said:

"The most interesting one is Archie Gray, who Leeds would love to keep and the player had a breakthrough season. He played 40-plus games. Still very young. "There is lots of Premier League interest, including from Liverpool, but everyone's playing the long game and is very respectful of the player's development. "Smart suitors who are in with the Gray family are also aware that signing him right now might be detrimental because he might not get the same minutes and game time as at Leeds United."

Leeds Confident Gray Will Stay

He has only played for the first team for one season

After an impressive breakthrough season at Elland Road, Leeds are hopeful that their trust in Gray over the course of the season will be rewarded with his loyalty and he will choose to stay in West Yorkshire.

GMS sources understand that the club are confident that Gray will stay ahead of the 2024/25 season, as they bid to return to the Premier League after their failed attempt this season.

