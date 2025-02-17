Leeds United could secure one of the best hauls in the transfer market over the summer with a move for Emi Buendia, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT - though any move for the playmaker will rest solely on Bayer Leverkusen's decision on whether to activate his loan-to-buy option clause.

Buendia is on loan at the German club from Aston Villa, following on from a knee injury last season that saw him slip down the pecking order in the west Midlands, and although he's only just started his spell in Leverkusen, Leeds are interested in his services. And that could see him move to west Yorkshire in the summer if the situation goes their way.

Jacobs: Buendia 'High Up' on Leeds' Transfer Shortlist

The Argentine could make his way to Elland Road by the end of the season

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that Leeds are massively interested in Buendia, with the £38million former Norwich City star being 'high on their shortlist' - though their chances of signing him could rest entirely on Leverkusen's stance, with the Bundesliga champions having the chance to make his loan spell permanent at the end of the season.

Emi Buendia's statistics - English football, all domestic competitions Competition Appearances Goal contributions Premier League 121 25 Championship 77 51 FA Cup 7 1 League Cup 9 7 EFL Trophy 1 2

Jacobs earlier revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds were interested in Buendia, alongside Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer - though any deals would have to wait until the start of the transfer window once Leeds' fate had been confirmed in either the top-flight or the Championship.

And Jacobs has since given an update on the situation, as he said on Farke's chase of the Argentine star:

"He's certainly a player that Leeds would like, and is high on their list of thinking. But they're well aware that Bayer Leverkusen hold all of the cards, because they've got player buy-in. "If they take that option, there'll be nothing Leeds can do there. But if they don't and Leeds get promoted, then that could still be one to watch."

Emi Buendia Would be Ideal for Leeds

Other stars haven't quite proved themselves in the top-flight

Buendia has made 121 appearances in the Premier League, scoring ten goals and registering 15 assists in his time at both Norwich and Villa - and with a further 23 goals and 23 assists in just 77 Championship outings, he's an incredible talent who has more than made his name in the top-flight.

Leeds have been looking at adding creative talent to their ranks, despite the superb form of Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson so far this season - with the step-up to the Premier League being vast.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emi Buendia has one cap for Argentina.

There are no guarantees that the duo will do well if Leeds do return to the Premier League, with Aaronson only scoring once and assisting three goals in the 2022/23 campaign, when Leeds were relegated from the top-flight under Sam Allardyce, Javi Gracia and Jesse Marsch - and that could see Buendia targeted as a marquee signing to massively bolster their chances of survival at the first time of asking.

Leeds do need to secure promotion first and foremost, but a win over Sunderland on Monday evening will put them seven points clear of Burnley in third - which is a huge gap at this stage in the season and victory at Elland Road could propel them closer to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.

