Leeds United's last-ditch approach to appointing Sam Allardyce as manager is "worth a try", journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Four matches of the season remain for Leeds, with relegation to the Championship now a distinct possibility.

Leeds United manager news - Sam Allardyce

According to a report by The Times, Allardyce has agreed to take over from Javi Gracia following a string of poor Leeds results, most recently a 4-1 thrashing against fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

In an extraordinary turn of events following their latest Premier League drubbing, the Leeds Supporters Advisory Board issued a vote of no confidence in the players, manager and backroom staff (The Athletic).

The development sprung owner Andrea Radrizzani into action, with the Italian businessman presiding over the sacking of Director of Football, Victor Orta.

Making the move on Tuesday morning, it's claimed the decision was made as part of a dramatic shake-up of Leeds' football operations, including the appointment of Allardyce until the end of the season.

Allardyce has been out of work since the end of the 2020/21 campaign, when the English coach left his role as West Bromwich Albion manager.

However, the omens for Leeds supporters aren't great, as Allardyce's last stint in management concluded with him taking West Brom down to the Championship, eventually finishing the season in 19th position.

What has Dean Jones said about Allardyce being appointed as Leeds manager?

When asked about the latest development at Leeds, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There are very few people that could come into such an extreme situation and have the ability to save a club but Allardyce might be worth a try. They have to try something and an experienced Premier League head would be a last throw of the dice to keep them up.

“At the moment there is a feeling that all momentum is lost and that the in-game management from Gracia just has not been at the level to spark what they have needed. There has also been the issue of leaving Wilfried Gnonto out of the team, which was very hard for fans to understand. Overall Gracia just has not worked out.

“I was told a week ago that if Leeds were not above 30 points when we got to May then there really would be a sense of panic setting in behind the scenes and in the dressing room because it would mean they have dropped crucial points in games that looked winnable. Their next four fixtures are Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. A new pair of eyes on this team, a new voice in the dressing room, and a change to their style of play might help them get the results they need.

“It’s crazy how quickly this has spiralled out of control but Leeds really are in a battle to save their top-flight status and Andrea Radrizzani has decided he has to go for it now.”

What do Leeds and Allardyce now need to do to stay up?

Hoping for a new manager bounce, Allardyce will know all too well at this time of the campaign that points are the only currency Leeds can afford to deal with.

Level on points with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, Leeds are likely to need at least two wins from their final four matches to stand any chance of staying in the division.

Even then, a tally of 36 points might not prove enough, with every match, starting against City on Saturday, now a must-win for the Yorkshire strugglers.