Leeds United are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship, as they aim to avenge the ghosts of last season's play-off final defeat - but one star they won't be able to land is Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer, with Ben Jacobs exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Blades won't sell to a promotion-chasing rival.

Leeds lost to Southampton at Wembley last season to ensure another season in the second-tier - and having burst into the top spot with eight games to go, a run of just one win saw them slip into the play-offs. But this term has gone much better so far, sitting two points ahead of the Blades at the top of the table and three points ahead of third-placed Burnley - yet fans will be hoping for new signings.

Jacobs: Leeds to Have 'Quiet' January, Hamer 'Won't Join'

Sheffield United will massively play hardball in the race for promotion

However, Jacobs has revealed that one star that won't be joining their ranks is Hamer. The Dutchman has been superb for Chris Wilder's men this term, but naturally, the Bramall Lane outfit won't sell to Leeds in the midst of their promotion push - while Daniel Farke won't be able to spend money for the sake of it.

Gustavo Hamer's Championship statistics - Sheffield United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 3rd Goals 6 =1st Assists 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.7 2nd Shots Per Game 2.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.9 4th Match Rating 7.07 4th

Jacobs said:

"Gustavo Hamer is another target they really like. Sheffield United won't be selling to a rival in January, but if Leeds go up and Sheffield United don't, there may be an opportunity there as well. "So yeah, right now, it's relatively quiet from Leeds' perspective. It's not that they're not trying for names, it's just that the right name at the right price isn't necessarily available and Leeds want to make sure that they save a bit of the budget and prioritise targets with a view to next season, when hopefully they'll be in the Premier League. "And that might lead to quite a quiet January."

Hamer made his move to England after joining Coventry City back in 2020 after a couple of decent seasons at Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle. He excelled in the West Midlands with 17 Championship goals in just 123 games, dragging the Sky Blues to the play-offs in the process, in which he scored twice in those crucial final games.

Former Sky Blues star Jodi Jones labelled his performance at Wembley as 'phenomenal', despite a loss to Luton Town at the national ground, as he said:

"He was phenomenal and I am surprised he didn’t faint because he had an injection in his knee before the game to enable him to play and I don’t know what was worse for him, the injury or the needle going in. He was brilliant."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gustavo Hamer made four caps for Netherlands' youth teams.

Four goals in the Premier League after a move to Yorkshire showed his class, and with six strikes already this term, Hamer is clearly a player who is too good for the second-tier.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-01-25.

Related Leeds Eyeing 'Surprise' Move to Sign £16m Forward Leeds are eyeing a 'surprise' move to sign a player from their Championship rivals.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.