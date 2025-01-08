Leeds United want to sign a replacement for goalkeeper Illan Meslier if they are promoted to the Premier League, former scout Mick Brown has claimed.

The Whites are reportedly concerned about the Frenchman’s ability to perform well in the top division after he ‘made mistakes’ during his three Premier League seasons with Leeds.

According to Brown, Leeds have already begun their search for a new shot-stopper and are looking at potential options on the market.

However, a new goalkeeper’s arrival in January is considered unlikely, as the Elland Road outfit have reportedly focused on other targets, including Middlesbrough star Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Leeds Targeting New Goalkeeper for Farke

Already looking at options for the summer

According to Brown, Leeds are considering signing a new goalkeeper in the summer – if they are promoted to the Premier League, they are likely to replace Meslier:

“They want to sign a new goalkeeper if they get promoted. He made mistakes when he was in the Premier League before and they were talking about whether to keep him on at that stage. “There are aspects of his goalkeeping that are good, but he’s got a mistake in him. He makes far too many silly errors and those can be costly. “So yes, they want to sign a new goalkeeper, and from what I’ve heard their recruitment team have already begun looking at options. “I wouldn’t expect them to make a move in January, it’s more likely to happen in the summer, but it’s one they’re considering and if they go up I think they’ll make a move.”

Meslier has been a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s first XI this season, starting in all 26 of their Championship games, keeping 14 clean sheets and conceding 19 goals.

The 24-year-old was linked with an Elland Road departure last year, with reports claiming clubs in France are looking to bring him back next summer.

Meslier has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Leeds, which expires in June 2026, and could be available for a cut-price deal in the summer due to his expiring deal.

Illan Meslier's Leeds United Stats (2024/25 Championship) Games 26 Goals conceded 19 Clean sheets 14 Minutes played 2,340

