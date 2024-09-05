Leeds United remain interested in Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing, who is now a target for Turkish clubs, according to Gune Bakis.

Reports in Turkey claim Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are also monitoring the 28-year-old’s situation, as he has drawn attention from several clubs in England and Europe throughout the summer transfer window.

Billing, who has been described as a 'cheat code', was one of the players Leeds reportedly tried to sign on loan towards the end of the window but could not reach an agreement with the Cherries in time.

When asked about Billing’s future ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against West Ham United, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola reassured fans that he 'didn’t want to lose' the Danish international ahead of the UK transfer deadline.

However, with the Turkish transfer window still open until 13 September, both Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are now eyeing a move for the Danish ace.

Billing is understood to be the latest target for the Super Lig clubs, who are anticipating a busy end to their summer window and are eyeing moves for several Premier League stars, including Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell.

Cherries Reluctant to Let Billing Go

At this stage of the season

According to Gune Bakis, Bournemouth are not prepared to let Billing go at this stage of the season, with the transfer window now closed in the UK.

The Cherries would not be able to bring in a replacement for the central midfielder, who is still seen as a useful squad player for Iraola after featuring in 29 league games last season.

Reports in Turkey claim both Galatasaray and Trabzonspor have made attempts to sign Billing before the transfer deadline next Friday, with Bournemouth hopeful the 28-year-old will stay.

Any last-minute move is likely to be a loan deal for Billing, who still has three years left on his current contract, expiring in June 2027. The versatile midfielder signed a contract extension just over 12 months ago.

Since joining Bournemouth from Huddersfield in 2019, the Copenhagen-born ace has made 191 appearances across all competitions, scoring 31 goals and registering 20 assists. As per FotMob, Billing is primarily a No.10, but he can play in a slightly deeper midfield role.

Philip Billing Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Bournemouth 192 31 20 Huddersfield 91 6 2

According to journalist Alan Nixon, as many as three Championship clubs were looking to do a deal for the 28-year-old in the closing stages of the transfer window, including Leeds, Burnley, and Sheffield United.

Farke ‘Disagreed’ Over Tanaka Arrival

‘Was never the first choice’

Leeds boss Daniel Farke ‘disagreed’ over midfielder Ao Tanaka’s late summer arrival, reports in Germany have claimed.

Rheinische Post have reported that Tanaka was 'never the first choice' for Leeds and that only their failure to secure other targets led them to pursue a late deal for the Japanese international.

Tanaka, a new signing at Elland Road, made his Championship debut last weekend, coming off the bench in a 2-0 victory against Hull City.

The versatile midfielder impressed in the 2. Bundesliga last season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, leading Fortuna Dusseldorf to third in the table.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-09-24.