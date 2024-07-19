Highlights Leeds want to sign Fodé Ballo-Toure this summer, with the player the subject of a five-way battle for his signature.

Despite AC Milan and Besiktas agreeing a deal for the player, he's not keen on joining the Turkish side.

Leeds are eyeing Anselmo Garcia MacNulty as another potential replacement for Junior Firpo.

Leeds United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing former Fulham loanee and AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure, according to FootMercato journalist Sebastien Denis.

Toure endured a difficult 2023/24 season, making just eight appearances for the Cottagers on his season-long loan, playing 71 minutes of Premier League football having been called "talented" by Fulham chairman Tony Khan when he joined. Despite this stark lack of game time, the 27-year-old has attracted interest from a number of outfits who are 'rushing' for his signature, including Leeds, Watford, Besiktas, Celta Vigo and Sevilla.

Denis reports that Besiktas have agreed a deal to sign the experienced full-back, but the player isn't keen on a move to Turkey. Instead, he's holding out for a switch to one of his other many suitors, with Leeds pushing to acquire the Senegal international.

Leeds Eyeing Ballo-Toure

The defender is eager to resurrect his career

Developing through the Paris Saint-Germain academy, Ballo-Toure broke through into men's football under Marcelo Bielsa at Lille. Three impressive seasons at Monaco between 2018 and 2021 earned him a move to Milan, where his career trajectory has begun to decline.

The Parisian has struggled to surpass Theo Hernandez at the San Siro, and has thus largely been used as a squad player, deputising for the France international. Making just 26 appearances over his two years with the Rossoneri, Ballo-Toure was shipped out on loan to west London last season, where he failed to make an impact, finding himself behind the ever-present Antonee Robinson in Marco Silva's pecking order.

This hasn't prevented the full-back from attracting attention throughout Europe, however, with five different clubs reportedly plotting moves to secure his services. Writing on X, FootMercato's Denis provided an update with regards to the Senegalese's future.

With a move to Besiktas seemingly not in the offing due to the player's preference, an opportunity has opened for Leeds. Few links have emerged regarding the fee that would be required to land Ballo-Toure, although the player has just a year remaining on his current deal and is surplus to requirements in northern Italy, so it's likely to not be substantial.

The Yorkshire club are in the market for a left-back this summer, with Junior Firpo continuing to produce mixed performances last season and being linked with a move away to Real Betis.

Statistical Comparison (League Only) Stat Ballo-Toure 22/23 (Milan) Firpo 23/24 Appearances 10 26 Assists 0 7 Pass Accuracy 83.8% 80.5% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.31 5.2 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.9 1.77 Tackles Per 90 2.41 2.98 Interceptions Per 90 0.34 1.26

Leeds Also Eyeing Anselmo Garcia MacNulty

The full-back could be available this summer

While Ballo-Toure has been identified as a potential replacement for Firpo, the Elland Road club have also lined up Spanish-Irish full-back Anselmo Garcia MacNulty as another possible successor to the former Barcelona man. Garcia MacNulty enjoyed a successful stint on loan at NAC Breda in the Eredivisie in the 2022/23 season, before thriving for PEC Zwolle in the same division last season.

Leeds are reportedly in the driving seat to land Garcia MacNulty, with negotiations beginning earlier this week. These reports emerged after Firpo was heavily linked with a move to Spain, a move that is expected to gain traction in the coming days.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024