Massimo Cellino's time as Leeds United's owner was chaotic, with constant problems and scandals leading to fans protesting against the Italian.

After sacking Brian McDermott in May 2014, Cellino bizarrely appointed Dave Hockaday, who had just been sacked himself by non-league Forest Green. Hockaday was invited for a chat with Cellino, and he said, "I got on really well with him, he has a lot of knowledge about the game. We talked about tactics, and he asked me a few good questions. After about three hours, he said, 'I like you. Would you like to be my head coach?'" This appointment shocked not only Hockaday, but the whole of the football world.

Hockaday lasted just six games in charge, winning two and losing the other four, and his successor suffered a similar fate.

Darko Milanic's Spell

The Slovenian manager lasted just 32 days.

A club legend at Sturm Graz, Milanic was bought out of his contract there to become the new Leeds manager in 2014. Following Hockaday's departure, he took the reigns for the Whites, but was unable to turn their fortunes around. His tenure began away at Brentford, where Leeds were comfortably beaten 2-0, and this was followed by consecutive draws, first against Reading and then against Sheffield Wednesday. Two more defeats, against Rotherham and Wolves followed, with a 1-1 draw vs Reading sandwiched in between, which led to trigger-happy Cellino sacking Milanic, after just six games.

Despite not winning any of his six games in charge, the sacking was harsh, but it certainly fit the crazy character of Cellino. Although he was let go by the club, Milanic later came out and said: "I still have a contract on paid leave. During this time, I must be ready to take over the team if requested by the owner." This meant that he had in fact not left the club, and if he was wanted back during the remaining two years of his contract, then he would have to be ready to return.

Following his 'departure', Milanic discussed his time at the club, insisting he didn't regret the move, "In six games with the team I made a big step forward, it is true that we had bad results, but the day before the game we had praise from all sides on how the situation was improving." He added:

"I do not believe I made a mistake in joining Leeds. I just wish that someone would believe in me. Cellino said I'm a loser? He should look at my CV."

Milanic was replaced by Neil Redfearn, who managed to last until the end of the season, and guided Leeds to a 15th-place finish in the Championship.

Related 15 Greatest English Players in Leeds United History (Ranked) Leeds United have had some great English players represent them over the years, but who have been the best to play at Elland Road?

What Cellino and Milanic Did Next

Both moved on from their Leeds spells

Massimo Cellino's time in charge of Leeds was full of drama and negativity. The introduction of a 'pie tax', which saw ticket prices raised by £5 in exchange for a food voucher, in a bid to ease unrest towards the owner, caused quite a stir, and did not aid Cellino's attempts to get the fans back on side. After constant protests and anger towards him, Cellino first sold a 50% stake in Leeds in January 2017, to Italian Andre Radrizzani, who then bought the whole club in May 2017. After leaving Leeds, Cellino released a statement which said: "If you can survive working with me, you can survive anything".

The Italian then returned to Italy, where he purchased Brescia, who were in Serie B at the time. Cellino remains the owner of the club, and unsurprisingly, hasn't changed his ways with regard to firing managers, as he had sacked three managers by the April of his first year in charge.

As for Milanic, his Leeds blip didn't deter him from management, as he has gone on to lead a number of clubs. Due to his unusual contract situation at Leeds, he remained without a job until 2016, when he returned to Maribor, a club he had spent five years in charge of earlier in his career. He went on to win a further two league titles back at Maribor, and even guided the club to the Champions League group stages, before resigning in March 2020. Milanic then took over at Slovan Bratislava, but lasted just eight months, despite reaching a cup final and being top of the league, due to a poor run of form.

Three more clubs followed; Pafos, Anothosis Famagusta, and Baniyas Club where he was in charge for short spells at each. As of November 2024, he is without a club.