Leeds United are looking to flex their muscles against some of the Premier League and Europe's top clubs by setting their sights on Viktoria Plzen midfielder Pavel Sulc, according to Czech outlet efotbal.cz

Sulc is thought to be on the radar of several European clubs while catching the eye at Plzen this season, where he's made 40 appearances across competitions, posting 12 goals and 11 assists. The 24-year-old is an exciting attacking talent who looks increasingly likely to move to one of Europe's top five leagues.

Leeds are in the mix and he is said to have 'caught the attention' of the Peacocks' scouts. Daniel Farke reportedly prioritises signing a playmaker this summer regardless of whether his side are promoted to the top-flight, with Manchester City's James McAtee another target.

Leeds Eyeing Plzen's Sulc

Aston Villa and Tottenham are also interested

Leeds face heavy competition for Sulc as Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about a potential deal, while Manchester City have sent their scouts to watch him. Plzen are expected to cash in on the 10-cap Czechia international, as he'll have a year left on his contract in the summer.

Sulc has been a standout performer in the Europa League this season with three goals and as many assists. He caught the eye in a 2-1 loss to Manchester United in December, providing Matej Vydra with the assist for a surprise opener. His current market value is purportedly £8.4 million, and he's earned comparisons to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, while scouts deem him 'one of the best talents in the Czech Republic'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pavel Sulc ranked third for most official game minutes (5353) for U25 players over the last 365 days, behind Arsenal's William Saliba (5604) and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol (5517) - February 27

Pavel Sulc Statistics (Europa League 2024-25) Appearances 11 Goals 3 Assists 3 Big Chances Created 3 Key Passes Per Game 1.7 Tackles Per Game 2.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.5 Successful Dribbles 1.4 (47%) Ground Duels Won 4.4 (39%)

Leeds will have cash to splash in the summer, especially if they seal promotion to the Premier League, where they'd receive £5 million in solidarity money. Farke will be eager to build a strong squad to thrive in the English top flight, and adding more creativity could be hugely beneficial.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 07/03/2025.