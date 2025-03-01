Harry Gray was spotted training with Leeds United's first team ahead of their EFL Championship clash against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (March 1), per The Yorkshire Evening Post. The 16-year-old forward is one of the club's most exciting teenage talents and is knocking on Daniel Farke's door for a call-up to the senior squad at Elland Road.

The Peacocks have a storied history of unearthing English gems who make the step up from the Yorkshire outfit's academy to the English top flight. Archie Gray, Harry's older brother, rose through their youth ranks before the versatile 18-year-old earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer for a reported £30 million, with Joe Rodon going in the opposite direction.

Dennis Irwin, James Milner, Gary Speed and most recently Kalvin Phillips, before his ill-fated Manchester City move, are among some of English football's top talents who Leeds lay claim to producing. Harry Gray looks to be their latest hot prospect, who has caught the eye at youth level and on international duty with England's Under 17s.

Harry Gray Trains With Leeds' Senior Team

The Peacocks academy star only scored first goal for the U21s last month