Leeds United have finally finished their transfer window with some superb business after securing the signing of Manor Solomon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and they will be hoping that they have set themselves up for a strong campaign in the Championship after losing to Southampton in last year's play-off final - and they are already looking ahead to the future despite not being able to complete deals now, with Nigerian 'wonderkid' Leonard Ngenge in their sights, according to reports.

The Whites failed at the final hurdle last season after blowing a chance at automatic promotion, and with some of their key players departing, there was always a chance that could happen again. Some have retained their place at Elland Road, and as a result, there is growing optimism that promotion can be confirmed. But regardless of division, Leeds are looking to strengthen for the future and Ngenge is one they have looked at to come in.

Leonard Ngenge 'Looked at' By Leeds United

The Whites have been in the market for the prodigy

The report by Alan Nixon states that Leeds are 'setting up' a deal to sign young Nigerian star Ngenge, though they will have to wait a couple of years until he comes through the door at Thorp Arch to be able to train with the first team or youth academy.

Leeds United's Championship statistics - Divisional ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 7 =7th Goals conceded 3 =3rd Shots taken per game 14.8 5th Shots conceded per game 7.5 2nd

The left-back, 16, travelled to Leeds on trial from Ikorodu City in the transfer window, though he is not allowed to join until he is 18 years of age.

The defender was also fancied by Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby - though FIFA rules have vetoed a move until his 18th birthday, leaving Leeds in a position where they will try to thrash out a deal for his future signing.

Leeds Have Lost Huge Stars This Summer

Their squad isn't quite what it was

Leeds have already paid the price for not winning promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season by selling a lot of their young stars - and though they have recruited well, their squad isn't anything like it was last season and promotion back to the top-flight could be more of a struggle this season, despite there being less quality as a whole throughout the division.

The departures of key trio Archie Gray - who joined Tottenham Hotspur - alongside West Ham United-bound Crysencio Summerville and new Brighton man Georginio Rutter have severely diminished the quality in their ranks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Leeds have only conceded three goals in the league this season, all coming in their first game against Portsmouth

Other departures such as Glen Kamara to Rennes, alongside experienced yet forgotten stars such as Marc Roca, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all departing the club, means that Leeds have had to bring in numbers to replace them - and whilst the permanent signings of Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle and Largie Ramazani have all been shrewd alongside Wilfried Gnonto's new deal, there is undoubtedly less quality in the side.

Daniel Farke's men started slowly with two draws but two impressive wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City have propelled them to fourth in the league, and they will be hoping to kick on from there to return to the big time under the German, who has won two Championship titles with Norwich City in the past.

