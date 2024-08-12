Highlights Leeds are among clubs interested in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys.

Humphreys is expected to depart Stamford Bridge ‘in the coming days’.

The promising centre-back spent last season on loan at Swansea.

Leeds United are showing concrete interest in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Whites have set their sights on the England Under-21 international, who has no shortage of suitors this summer, with Burnley and clubs in the Bundesliga also keen on acquiring the promising centre-back.

According to Romano, Humphreys is expected to depart Stamford Bridge ‘in the coming days’, either on loan or permanently - the Blues would prefer to cash in on the 21-year-old.

With competition for places in Enzo Maresca’s squad extremely tight, Humphreys is reportedly willing to try a new chapter outside of west London and could soon be on the move.

The English defender spent last season on loan at Swansea, where he made 24 appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal in 1,896 minutes of action.

Since joining the youth ranks at Chelsea in 2019 from Reading, Humphreys has made just two senior appearances for the Blues in cup competitions, including a 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup last year.

Humphreys Set for Stamford Bridge Exit

After two successive loan spells

Writing on X, Romano suggested that Humphreys is expected to depart Chelsea before the transfer window shuts on August 30, with several clubs in England and Europe eyeing his situation:

The 21-year-old, who has spent the last 18 months away from the club, played regular minutes at both Swansea - where he was described as being "quick" by manager Michael Duff - and second Bundesliga outfit SC Paderborn.

Humphreys could soon become Leeds’ second centre-back signing of the summer after Daniel Farke’s side struck a permanent deal with Tottenham to acquire Joe Rodon earlier in the window.

The Elland Road outfit have so far brought in reinforcements only in defence, with Rodon and right-back Jayden Bogle joining on long-term deals this summer.

Bashir Humphreys Swansea Stats (2023/24 Championship) Games 24 Goals 1 Tackles per 90 1.05 Blocks per 90 1.33 Pass completion 85.7%

The Whites are now thought to be in the market for a forward after Crysencio Summerville joined West Ham at the start of the month.

The Dutch winger flourished in the Championship last season, and finding a player to replicate his performances will not be an easy task for Farke.

Leeds Agree Deal for Rak-Sakyi

But the winger looks set for Sheffield United

Leeds United are among the clubs that have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace to sign winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on a season-long loan, according to Sky Sports.

Hull City and Sheffield United also have agreements in place, with Sky Sports reporting on Monday that the player is now set for a medical at Bramall Lane.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult campaign at Selhurst Park last season, making just eight appearances across all competitions. The Englishman was also left out of the Eagles' squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-08-24.